Tickets To Chefs For Farmers Reboot Are On Sale Now

A Week-long Series of Live, Intimate Chef Experience & Virtual Cocktail Classes Supporting Dallas’ Culinary Community

Dallas, TX (November 2020) – Chefs For Farmers, the annual wine and food festival that showcases the best chefs, food artisans and farmers in the Dallas area, has been reimagined to bring the culinary community together in a creative and meaningful way this year via its new iteration, Chefs For Farmers Reboot. COVID-19 has had a drastic impact on the hospitality industry, leaving many foodies missing their usual interactions with restaurants and looking for ways to help.

The Chefs For Farmers Reboot was created to support an industry that has struggled through the pandemic and to provide culinary enthusiasts with a safe and fun way to engage with their favorite restaurants again through a series of in-person and virtual events taking place from November 30 through December 6, 2020. The majority of ticket proceeds for both the live and virtual events will be distributed to participating chefs, restaurants and mixologists to help fund recovery efforts. In keeping with the Chefs For Farmers mission to showcase the farmers who make exceptional, seasonal and sustainable food possible, each participating chef will be cooking with ingredients sourced from local, Texas farms using a provided stipend.

“The pandemic has had a life-altering impact on our local farms and restaurant community that has served as the backbone of this festival over the last 10 years,” said Iris Midler, Founder of Chefs For Farmers. “In our efforts to give back and support our industry friends that need us now more than ever, we are leveraging our platform to drive business and revenue through our newest format.”

Enjoy Food While Helping The Industry Survive

Intimate live event options include four dinners and one brunch hosted by Dallas’ top chefs and restaurants, all with socially distanced seating and tables limited to each individual party to offer the safest environment for attendees and participants. Each chef experience is unique to the hosting chef and location and options encompass a range of cuisines and themes, including: ‘A Taste of Napoli’- An Italian feast with master pizzaiolo, Chef Dino Santonicola at Partenope Ristorante; ‘Into the Forest for a Mad Tea Party Affair’- A menu of winter inspired delicacies by Chef Misti Norris paired with wine and tantalizing tea at Petra and the Beast; ‘The Boujee Breakfast Dinner’- An indulgent brunch inspired extravaganza with a DIY Bloody Mary bar at Jonathon Erdeljac’s Jonathon’s Diner; ‘The Boys are Back in Town’- A first-ever steak house collaboration with Chefs John Tesar, Alex Seidel, Justin Brunson and Sam Talbot at The Highland Dallas; ‘Praise the Biscuit…Pass The Jam: A Soulful Sunday Brunch’ – A feel good Soulful Southern Brunch with Vestals Catering at Bingham House. Tickets for live chef experiences range from $75 to $150. Full event details and tickets are available at http://chefsforfarmers.com/live-events.

Become a Better Bartender With Virtual Mixology Classes

The series of virtual mixology classes will provide attendees with historical and educational background on the featured spirits and even some behind-the-scenes experiences with live virtual tours of distilleries and virtual facetime with distillers. In collaboration with Maker’s Mark, Patron and Desert Door, top Dallas bartender Gavin Nguyen, formerly from Lounge Here, has curated custom cocktail kits that can be picked up by attendees prior to their class so they’ll have everything needed to craft the specialty cocktails from their own homes. Tickets for mixology classes range from $30 to $50 and are available at http://chefsforfarmers.com/virtual-events/.

About Chefs For Farmers: Chefs For Farmers is an annual food and wine festival in Dallas, TX that grew from an intimate farm-to-table dinner in 2010. Its goal is to showcase the dynamic talents of Dallas chefs, artisans and farmers, who make exceptional, seasonal and sustainable food possible. Chefs For Farmers celebrates Dallas as an established foodie town through a handful of exquisite and mouth-watering experiences that highlight the local dishes this city has to offer. For more information visit, www.chefsforfarmers.com and follow Chefs For Farmers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

