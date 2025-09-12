Life360 Partners with AccuWeather to Deliver Real-Time Severe Weather Alerts to Families

Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and AccuWeather Global Weather Center, STATE COLLEGE, PA – Life360, the leading family connection and safety company, announced a new partnership with AccuWeather, the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings globally. Through the partnership, Life360 members will begin receiving real-time severe weather alerts, personalized to their location, helping families prepare, respond, and stay connected through the chaos of severe weather.

This new feature, powered by AccuWeather’s industry-leading global weather intelligence and Superior Accuracy™, builds on Life360’s commitment to keeping families safer. Now live for all members, when someone in a Life360 Circle—a private group of family and close connections using the app—is in an area affected by severe weather, their entire Circle will be notified. This enables proactive communication, outreach, and coordination. Whether it’s a flood, tornado, hurricane, or any extreme meteorological event that can cause destructive or deadly effects on the ground, everyone stays informed, connected, and can take timely action to help and protect the people who matter most, no matter where they are.

“Life360 was originally inspired by the challenges families faced reconnecting in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina,” said Lauren Antonoff, CEO of Life360. “Now 20 years later, this partnership with AccuWeather brings that full circle—by combining our real-time location technology with the most trusted weather alerts in the world, we’re making it easier for families to stay safe and protect each other, wherever they are.”

This integration marks the latest strategic partnership for Life360’s advertising platform, which launched in September 2024. The platform connects Life360’s highly engaged audience of more than 88 million monthly active global users with brands, products, and services that are relevant to their needs. Designed to deliver dual value—utility for families and meaningful engagement for partners— Life360’s partner integrations aim to further enhance everyday family life.

Life360 will leverage AccuWeather’s robust data to more effectively target advertising during weather events—connecting members with timely offers from brands that can help them stock up, prepare, or recover. For example, a home improvement retailer can now promote discounts on emergency supplies or repair services to members in affected areas, adding meaningful utility during critical moments.

“AccuWeather’s mission to save lives and protect property is perfectly aligned with Life360’s work to bring families closer together through the use of technology,” said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather. “Partnering with Life360 allows us to empower families who depend on timely, relevant, trusted weather intelligence to keep their loved ones safer. Together, we are delivering potentially lifesaving value exactly when—and where—it matters most.”

AccuWeather, whose severe weather alerts are relied on by billions around the world, was a natural fit. Its forecasts and warnings are available in 71 countries, in more than 200 languages and dialects, and across digital platforms including AccuWeather.com, one of the top 100 most visited websites globally.