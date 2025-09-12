Let the Glam & Games, Begin with 2025 Benefit Cosmetics Holiday Collection

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
glam cube

My teen daughter gets so hyped for the holidays the second fall hits, and exploring the different Advent calendars is one of her favorite activities! She loves the surprises and discovering new products, her favorite is: the Glam Cube Advent Calendar from Benefit Cosmetics. This year’s Glam Cube brings the fun to the next level with its fun cube design.

Glam Cube Advent Calendar ($149, $293 value): Launching 9/9 (BenefitCosmetics.com + everywhere Benefit is sold)

      • Think you’ve got the moves to solve this beauty puzzle? With 24 days of holiday glam hidden inside, each twist reveals a new full-size, mini or fun-size surprise that’ll give your beauty routine a major twist. Spin, flip, and unlock your way to the ultimate beauty wins. 
      • Contains: BADgal BANG Mascara, Benetint, 24HR, Hoola OG, Willa, Dandelion, Crystah & Shellie BOPs, The POREfessional Primer, Smooth Sip Moisturizer, They’re Real Mascara, Fan Fest, BADgal Bounce Mascara, The POREfessional: Super Setter Setting Spray, The POREfessional Good Cleanup, The POREfessional Get Unblocked, Dew-la-la, Fluff Up Brow Wax, and Gimme Brow+

 

rollin with benetint box

Rollin’ with Benetint ($36): Launching 9/11 on BenefitCosmetics.com) & 9/16 on Sephora & Ulta 

      • Enjoy a NEW limited-edition Beneglaze and a full size of our original rose-tinted lip & cheek stain! Plus, a keepsake beauty bag to match

browminoes box

Browminoes ($40, $70 value): Available now, exclusively at Ulta.com & BenefitCosmetics.com  

      • Good brows set off a domino effect for a winning look. Start with our #1 defining brow pencil Precisely, My Brow Pencil for natural-looking, precisely defined brows that last. Then sculpt & shape up brows with Precisely, My Brow Wax for rich, bold pigment. Lock it all in with a mini 24-HR Brow Setter clear brow gel for a long-lasting, flake- free hold. 

$25 & Under  

·         Lash, Cleanse, Go (Fan Fest, The POREfessional Get Unblocked)  

·         What’s That Lash? (Roller Lash, BADgal BANG mascara) 

$50 & Under 

·         I Spy Beauty (BADgal BANG mascara, The POREfessional Primer, 24HR, Willa, Hoola, Deep Retreat)  

·         Queen’s Glam-bit (Roller Lash, Fan Fest)  

·         Rollin with Benetint (Benetint, Beneglaze)  

·         BADgal Royalty (BADgal Bounce, BADgal BANG mascara)  

·         Cheek Score (Willa, Dandelion & limited-edition Winner rosy plum blush)  

·         Camp P.O.R.E. (The POREfessional Primer, The POREfessional Super Setter, The POREfessional Power Powder)  

·         Benebingo (Fan Fest, 24HR, Bingo limited edition blush)  

·         Browminoes (Precisely My Brow Pencil, Precisely My Brow Wax, 24HR)  

·         Talk Beauty To Me (Benetint, They’re Real) 

·         Glowgammon (Hoola, Shellie, Cookie) 

$100 & Under 

·         Glam-A-Grams (Fluff Up Brow Wax, The POREfessional Primer, Benetint, BADgal Bang mascara, The POREfessional Get Unblocked)  

·         Glam of Life (Roller Lash, 24HR, Glow la la, Hoola, Shellie)

Previous articleInaugural Tamagotchi USA Road Trip Cmes to Houston & Dallas
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.