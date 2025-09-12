Let the Glam & Games, Begin with 2025 Benefit Cosmetics Holiday Collection

My teen daughter gets so hyped for the holidays the second fall hits, and exploring the different Advent calendars is one of her favorite activities! She loves the surprises and discovering new products, her favorite is: the Glam Cube Advent Calendar from Benefit Cosmetics. This year’s Glam Cube brings the fun to the next level with its fun cube design.
Glam Cube Advent Calendar ($149, $293 value): Launching 9/9 (BenefitCosmetics.com + everywhere Benefit is sold)
- Think you’ve got the moves to solve this beauty puzzle? With 24 days of holiday glam hidden inside, each twist reveals a new full-size, mini or fun-size surprise that’ll give your beauty routine a major twist. Spin, flip, and unlock your way to the ultimate beauty wins.
- Contains: BADgal BANG Mascara, Benetint, 24HR, Hoola OG, Willa, Dandelion, Crystah & Shellie BOPs, The POREfessional Primer, Smooth Sip Moisturizer, They’re Real Mascara, Fan Fest, BADgal Bounce Mascara, The POREfessional: Super Setter Setting Spray, The POREfessional Good Cleanup, The POREfessional Get Unblocked, Dew-la-la, Fluff Up Brow Wax, and Gimme Brow+
Rollin’ with Benetint ($36): Launching 9/11 on BenefitCosmetics.com) & 9/16 on Sephora & Ulta
- Enjoy a NEW limited-edition Beneglaze and a full size of our original rose-tinted lip & cheek stain! Plus, a keepsake beauty bag to match
Browminoes ($40, $70 value): Available now, exclusively at Ulta.com & BenefitCosmetics.com
- Good brows set off a domino effect for a winning look. Start with our #1 defining brow pencil Precisely, My Brow Pencil for natural-looking, precisely defined brows that last. Then sculpt & shape up brows with Precisely, My Brow Wax for rich, bold pigment. Lock it all in with a mini 24-HR Brow Setter clear brow gel for a long-lasting, flake- free hold.
$25 & Under
· Lash, Cleanse, Go (Fan Fest, The POREfessional Get Unblocked)
· What’s That Lash? (Roller Lash, BADgal BANG mascara)
$50 & Under
· I Spy Beauty (BADgal BANG mascara, The POREfessional Primer, 24HR, Willa, Hoola, Deep Retreat)
· Queen’s Glam-bit (Roller Lash, Fan Fest)
· Rollin with Benetint (Benetint, Beneglaze)
· BADgal Royalty (BADgal Bounce, BADgal BANG mascara)
· Cheek Score (Willa, Dandelion & limited-edition Winner rosy plum blush)
· Camp P.O.R.E. (The POREfessional Primer, The POREfessional Super Setter, The POREfessional Power Powder)
· Benebingo (Fan Fest, 24HR, Bingo limited edition blush)
· Browminoes (Precisely My Brow Pencil, Precisely My Brow Wax, 24HR)
· Talk Beauty To Me (Benetint, They’re Real)
· Glowgammon (Hoola, Shellie, Cookie)
$100 & Under
· Glam-A-Grams (Fluff Up Brow Wax, The POREfessional Primer, Benetint, BADgal Bang mascara, The POREfessional Get Unblocked)
· Glam of Life (Roller Lash, 24HR, Glow la la, Hoola, Shellie)