Landmark Mural in Grand Prairie Being Restored  

Local Art Treasure Receives A Refresh

GRAND PRAIRIE – If you are familiar with the wall of the bridge underpass at Belt Line Road and Interstate 30 then you might be glad to know the iconic mural there is getting a facelift.

Fine Art Conservation Lab Inc. is restoring the city of Grand Prairie’s large-scale prairie-themed mural on the walls of the bridge underpass. The refresh is going on from now until March 23, weather permitting.

“The Belt Line mural is one of the iconic Grand Prairie works of art that people just naturally love,” said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen.

The mural refurbishment is being made possible under the leadership of art conservator and author Scott M. Haskins. The mural, originally painted by late local artist Tommy Weddle who died in January 2017, was painted in 2003 for the Breeder’s Cup thoroughbred horse race at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. The location for the mural was chosen because it is the gateway for the public to get to Lone Star Park.

“The Belt Line and I-30 interchange is highly trafficked, leads to the city’s Entertainment District and having a good first impression is very important. The mural honors the land and the prairie as it was historically,” said Amy Sprinkles, Marketing, Communications and Libraries Director for the City of Grand Prairie

The local art treasure has faded over the years and degraded due to exposure to the elements and vehicle exhaust particulates. Recently the city decided it needed a refresh.

The restoration project will clean, repair and topcoat to brighten, sharpen and add years of life to the painting. The cleaning process will include a thorough washing of the mural, stabilizing paint at some damaged areas, some paint restoration in damaged areas and a thorough clear coating.

Traffic lane closures during the restoration may back up traffic and alternate routes are suggested.

“This mural converted a plain panel underpass into a mini-museum of history, highlighting the wildlife of the prairie,” Jensen said.

