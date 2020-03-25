Will You Be Pulled Over If Your City Has A Shelter In Place Order?

Social media is a rumor mill of epic proportions and in the time of a pandemic, its leading to a lot of misinformation and confusion. As Dallas County, Ellis County, Tarrant County and others issue shelter in place or Stay Safe, Stay Home orders, people began to share rumors about being pulled over. So here’s the scoop from the folks that know:

DPD’s first line of defense is an educational approach. Officers will inform residents of the shelter in place regulations and the reasons for their implementation. Next, officers will ask them to disperse as a means of voluntary compliance. Given the seriousness of this COVID-19 pandemic, violators are expected to leave the area peacefully.

Officers will not stop residents, asking for ID or documentation supporting their need to be out of their residence, without other legitimate reasons for the stop. At this time, DPD will focus on educating the public.

According to WFAA, DeSoto Police Department’s Pete Schulte said,“We did hear some complaints today of people being stopped going to work. Let me be clear, that is perfectly legal from our officers’ perspective,” said Pete Schulte of the DeSoto Police Department.

We are getting questions from people concerned about getting stopped by an officer on their way to work. Please be assured Grapevine Police will not stop a vehicle without cause. The list of what is essential for leaving your home can be found at https://t.co/t7v3gHnyhd. pic.twitter.com/oLtCOY2IfO — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) March 25, 2020

Check your county and city to see what your restrictions and guidelines are for your area. If you have questions use the 2-1-1 number, not an emergency number. Check out our COVID-19 page for resources and updates.

