Lady Panthers Advance In 5A Volleyball Playoffs

A Season Of Blessings & Challenges

During this season of Thanksgiving, MHS Varsity volleyball is grateful for school to be in session, grateful for their coaches, fans and for the chance to play volleyball.

Playing on the court is what they know. These girls have been playing together for years and have been resilient through many years of coaching changes, roof leaks that tore up their gym, Covid that cancelled their spring play. Yet they demonstrate their season and their hearts are full of gratitude.

The Panthers showed their gratitude by partnering with their competitors, Red Oak Hawks to feed families in need and raise 2020 canned goods!

The two competitors joined together to make a remarkable difference in feeding Red Oak and Midlothian families. Last year, these two teams fed over 3000 families with their Peanut Butter and Jelly Challenge rivalry. The previous year, the two teams came together to raise diapers and baby formula for Hurricane Harvey victims. They are leaving a legacy of fierce competition and grateful giving

Thankful for Community Support

The Lady Panthers are the only remaining Ellis County team still competing in 5A playoffs, and the only Midlothian team continuing in playoff competition. It has been a delayed season, marked with social distancing, electronic tickets, random temperature checks and playing with masks. Nothing is the same, except their love of the sport and their BIG hearts for feeding the community.

Team Captain Aryn Walton shared, “It is a time to give thanks, especially in this world, at this time. We have been blessed by our community. Our team is incredibly grateful to pause and give thank to our coaches, to our community that is always cheering for us. We are family. We are focused on school protocols to keep our players and fans safe.

It is simple, we are so thankful to be able to play and be together. We are family.”

The Lady Panthers all displayed a tiny white ribbon on their shoes to honor the fight many people in the community are facing against Covid. One MISD teacher in particular, Angee

Hallmark was in the hospital fighting Covid and pneumonia, and could not attend the game. The team wanted to send their love and encouragement to everyone fighting Covid, especially Mrs. Hallmark who is normally at every game.

On Friday night the Lady Panthers won their game against Forney and the BI-District Championship. They move to Round Two in Playoffs against Lufkin – playing Monday in Lindale. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Adults $6 & Students $4

WHITE OUT!!!!

Share your encouragement with a virtual message of cheer and gratitude for these girls at MHS VOLLLEYBALL BOOSTER CLUB on Facebook.

Submitted to Focus by MHS Volleyball Booster Club

