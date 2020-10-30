Lady Mustangs Take First Place At UIL District Cross Country Meet

Both Life Varsity Cross Country teams qualify for Regionals on Nov. 10

By Chelsea Groomer, Life School Communications Specialist

In a flawless season, the Life High School Waxahachie (LHSW) Lady Mustangs took first place during the UIL District 11-4A Cross Country meet in Hillsboro, Texas, Friday morning.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Life School, these young ladies, our coaches and stakeholders,” expressed Scott Thrush, Life School’s Athletic Director. “District Championships are not easy to come by especially when you are up against such quality programs in the likes of Midlothian Heritage, Godley and Alvarado.”

Led by two freshmen and a sophomore, the Lady Mustangs have not only qualified for regionals but have also continued their seventh winning streak this season.

“The girls stepped up to the place they needed to maintain first place. They put in a lot of mileage,” said Daniel Dagen, LHSW Head Cross Country Coach, on the dedication of his athletes.

Finishing first, freshman Emeri Adames led the charge with 12:01 time in the 2-mile run. Charzelle Williams came in second at a close 12:02 time, with Jordyn West following up at 12:07, and Evelyn Rodriguez taking fifth place at 12:42. The team also includes Kamilah Rodriguez, Jaci O’neal, and Natacia Ruiz. The Lady Mustangs ranked first with a total team time of 1:03:15.

Adding to the success, the Boys Varsity Cross Country team took second place in the 3-mile run with a time of 1:31:17, qualifying both teams for the regional meet on November 10 at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas, Texas. The Boys Varsity team includes: Jackson Sibley-Maxwell, Timothy Williams, Jeremiah Thibeaux, Isaac Weiss, John Hawkins, Maxwell Melton, and Jose Gonzales.

“There was a nice crowd out supporting our athletes today, and you could feel the energy and excitement for them. That’s what makes sports so special,” Thrush described the moment.

“Even in the current environment we are in with plenty of negativity and unease swirling around, these Lady Mustangs are giving us hope,” he added. “Bringing others together, they are giving us all something to look forward to and be proud of.”

