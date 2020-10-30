Dallas Wings honor teacher Jesus Rodriguez

The Dallas Wings surprised Brandenburg Intermediate School teacher Jesus Rodriguez with a celebration in his honor Oct. 29. The surprise celebration was held in the Brandenburg Cafeteria. Students from Mr. Rodriguez’s fifth grade class attended, along with representatives from Dallas Wings and their mascot, Lightning.

Brandenburg Principal Tamra Thompson and the students pretended they were having a meeting about Covid-19 safety precautions. Everyone cheered when Rodriguez entered the cafeteria for the 2 p.m. surprise ceremony.

Dallas Wings Honor Teachers

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team chose nine teachers for recognition, after first asking for nominations on their social media platforms. Rodriguez, who teaches bilingual fifth grade math and science at Brandenburg, was one of those selected. Fellow teacher Claudia Ruiz submitted his name for consideration.

“Mr. Jesus Rodríguez always goes above and beyond his duties,” Ms. Ruiz said. “He mentors kids in our Boys to Men Program, sponsors kids in the gardening club, helps with soccer intramural games and provides his colleagues with goodies from pancakes to burgers or fajitas. Above all, he makes learning fun for his students!’

Jesus Rodriguez

Rodriguez, who is now in his seventh year of teaching, said he has always taught in Title 1 schools. He has been involved in teaching summer school, with a program called Engineering for Kids, and in several after-school programs like the Gardening Club, Soccer Club, and Boyz II Men.

“I was the first person in my family to attend college,” Rodriguez said. “I was pursuing a degree in business at the University of North Texas when a friend of mine invited me to volunteer at an after-school program, targeting to close the reading gap for lower-income students. Soon after, I found myself asking questions as to what courses I needed so I can become a teacher.”

“I am grateful to be allowed to influence our future generation. I enjoy seeing the students walking through the door eager to see their friends and to learn. Especially with these times that we’re going through. Their families have trusted us, as Staff members, to keep their children safe,” Rodriguez said.

“Every day when I come to work I know I’m going to come to work to teach students who want to learn. Every year it’s been a blessing,” Rodriguez said.

The Dallas Wings teacher celebrations are made possible by support from Texas Life Insurance Company and First Financial Group of America.

