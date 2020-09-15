Klein Tools® Mansfield Celebrates 1 Million Work Hours without a Lost-Time Injury

David L. Cook, Mayor of the City of Mansfield, Texas, honored employees with proclamation declaring gratitude for their long-standing commitment to safety

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., September 15, 2020 – Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated hand tools manufacturer, today announced its Easy Drive manufacturing facility in Mansfield, Texas, achieved one million work hours without a lost-time injury. Reaching the notable safety milestone on July 22, 2020, more than 240 employees across departments in Plastics, Machining and Heat Treat had no work-related illnesses, injuries or accidents involving time away from work since May 2018.

“I’m proud of all employees for practicing diligent safety measures to help our team attain this incredible accomplishment,” said Tom Klein Sr., chairman of Klein Tools. “Hitting one million hours without lost time only happens when a team has established a culture of safety, and our employees do not accept status quo when it comes to protecting themselves and their colleagues.”

To commemorate the achievement while still safely social distancing, Klein Tools’ employees received gift packages of steak, mini-cakes and t-shirts. On August 31, Mayor of Mansfield, David Cook, delivered a proclamation to the Easy Drive facility to recognize Klein Tools for their dedication to employee safety.

“Congratulations to Klein Tools and one million consecutive work hours without a lost-time injury,” said Mayor David Cook. “Employee safety in any manufacturing facility is important and critical to a company’s success. This milestone is a clear indication of Klein Tools’ commitment to not only innovative manufacturing processes but to employee health and safety. Recognizing that those two objectives go hand-in-hand is a key reason that Klein Tools is a leader in U.S. manufacturing. We are grateful to have them as a key pillar of our community.”

National Safety Council’s One Million Work Hours Award

Klein Tools also received the National Safety Council’s One Million Work Hours Award, which recognizes organizations that have completed a period of at least one million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work.

“I’m pleased to recognize the high-level of commitment our employees have to safety, which goes above and beyond what many companies achieve,” said Tom Klein Jr., co-president of Klein Tools. “For nearly a decade, Klein Tools has been a dedicated member of the local Mansfield community, and we take our role seriously to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and the broader community.”

Klein Tools has been a backbone of the American manufacturing industry since 1857. They’ve been a pillar of the Mansfield community for nearly a decade. Construction, electrical and utility professionals worldwide rely on the company’s premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools every day. For more information about Klein Tools and the company’s safety accomplishment, visit www.kleintools.com.

About Klein Tools

Since 1857 Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com.

