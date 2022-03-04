Celebrate Duncanville Honors Achievements

12 shares Facebook

CELEBRATE DUNCANVILLE, a joint event held annually by the City of Duncanville. the Duncanville ISD, and the Chamber of Commerce, is always a joyful occasion for the community as they celebrate and honor the Best of Duncanville.

Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon presented his State of the City video and his two Awards of Excellence. The mayor’s awards went to two local businesses. Betty and Jaime Salazar, own Descuento 75, were the recognized large business. Zul Hudani, who owns Popeye’s on Camp Wisdom, was the recognized small business.

Dr. Marc Smith had plenty of good news to share from the Duncanville school district in 2021. Afterwards, the Chamber presented their major awards for 2021. Dr. Ginger Hertenstein-Conley presented the Chairman’s Award for Dr. Danielle Franklin in her absence.

Duncanville Man & Woman of 2021

A highlight of the evening is the Chamber’s announcement of the 2021 Man and Woman of the Year. This year’s winners were Duncanville City Council member Greg Contreras and Sue Clark. Duncanville Chamber President Steve Martin said they are both well deserving of this honor.

Man of the Year Greg Contreras said, “Receiving the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce 2021 Man of the Year award is an honor and something I will cherish for the rest of my life. This community has always had an abundance of citizens who volunteer and participate wherever and whenever needs exist. It’s part of a culture of caring formed by previous generations and continued by so many today. The nominees this year represented those who contribute to our children, our community programs and events and those who have a history of participating on boards, commissions and anything else our community needs. It’s quite humbling to have been considered along with all of these special individuals.”

“From a personal perspective, this City has provided my family the opportunity to live, work and raise our family in harmony with so many good friends and neighbors who all share in the spirit of Duncanville. My wife and I will continue to serve wherever needs exist, and we are watching with excitement as we see the city’s new young families following the path to continue the legacy of the City of Champions.’ I wish to express my deepest appreciation to the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce for allowing me to be the recipient of this distinguished recognition,” he added.

Additional Award Winners

Other award winners honored by the Chamber included: Entrepreneur of the Year–Jennifer Pennebaker, Stegmeir Realty; Member of the Year–Stan Smith, eXp Realty;- Newcomer of the Year–Marlen Lopez, Canales Furniture; and Chairman’s Award–Zul Hudani, Popeye’s on Camp Wisdom.

The Chamber’s Pioneer Award went to the Duncanville Community Theatre.

DCT Executive Director Amy Jackson said, “What an honor it was to receive the Pioneer Award at Celebrate Duncanville! While the award was accepted by volunteers Wendy Acosta, Dawn McCallum, and Heather Winkelman, there are so many other Board Members and volunteers who make DCT successful. This award honors all of them–our ‘Community’ who works hard to enhance the quality of life for our city.”

The Celebrate Duncanville event featured a cocktail hour followed by a seated dinner and the program at the Hilton Garden Inn Feb. 24.