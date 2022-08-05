“It Starts With Me!” Book Signing at Galleria Dallas Aug. 20

Facebook

“It Starts With Me!,” an impactful children’s book written by Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, will be in the spotlight at the Galleria Dallas Aug. 20. Dr. King is CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). As the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, she has continued the legacy of her parents through the institutionalization and promotion of her father’s philosophy of nonviolence.

Through her extensive social change work, Dr. King has reached children as well as adults. She will bring her message to audiences at a free event at Galleria Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 20. With co-author Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, Dr. King will read their impactful children’s book, “It Starts with Me!” The book reading and signing starts at 11:30 a.m. on Level 3 of the shopping center adjacent to the Children’s Play Place.

It Starts With Me!

Readers of “It Starts with Me!” join a young girl, Amora, as she encourages her friends to BE LOVE. She shows them how to open their hearts and minds by allowing love to drive their words, actions and thoughts. Amora ultimately shows how, through love, we can create the Beloved Community. It would be a world where injustice ceases, love prevails, and everyone is a beneficiary of belonging.

“With so many things fighting for our children’s attention, we must inject love into the hearts of our youth in order to empower the next generation of courageous, compassionate and conscientious leaders,” explained Dr. King. “My father said that ‘Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.”

Be Love Kiosk

A special kiosk will be onsite adjacent to the Play Place on both Aug. 19 and 20, selling the book and other merchandise affiliated with the BE LOVE movement. All proceeds from sales of the book and other merchandise go to The King Center to further the mission of creating a more inclusive, just, humane and equitable world.

The “It Starts With Me!” book reading is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 12 noon book signing on Level 3 of Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway. The event is free to attend, and books and other merchandise will be available for sale by The King Center.

Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy’s, the world’s only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, a market-exclusive American Girl, the Westin Galleria Dallas Hotel and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 12 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit galleriadallas.com for more information.