INFINITI Announces Four New Models To Signal Brand’s Renaissance

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

TOKYO, Japan — It is time. As they look toward the future, INFINITI has announced plans to launch four new models. This plan is part of the luxury brand’s comprehensive range refresh, signaling a product renaissance. INFINITI is on a path to electrification and looks to emphasize its artistic exterior designs with an elegant, opulent interior across its new models.

In pursuit of its goal to electrify the majority of its global lineup by 2030, INFINITI unveiled a sleek, all-electric fastback sedan concept, the Vision Qe and teased an advanced all-electric SUV. INFINITI also confirmed its next-generation QX80 full-size SUV flagship will arrive next year and announced a new QX65 crossover coupe is on the horizon.

The models embody INFINITI’s evolved design language, anchored around Japan-inspired Artistry in Motion. It delivers products that blend evocative, artful design with powerful, yet graceful movement.

“Today is a pivotal moment for INFINITI as we announce four stunning new models are on the way,” said Jose Roman, global head of INFINITI and senior vice president, Global Sales, Nissan Motor Co. “These additions will reinvigorate INFINITI and pave the way to achieving our long-term plan: Ambition 2030.”

In concert with INFINITI’s recently updated visual identity, retail architecture and multisensory signature, the new products round out a comprehensive refresh that extends across all key touch points.

Artistry in Motion

Since its birth in 1989, INFINITI has embraced artful and provocative design as a key differentiator. From the minimalist Q45 performance sedan to the pioneering FX crossover coupe and recently revealed QX Monograph concept, INFINITI has always dared to push boundaries, challenge conventions and deliver products that stir emotions.

All models of the brand’s future range have been crafted under an evolved design language called Artistry in Motion. Future customers can expect clean yet sculptured exteriors where lighting and panels seamlessly intersect along with welcoming interiors – where technology and rich materials are integrated with artistic precision.

INFINITI Vision Qe sets tone for all-electric sedan of the future

Revealed at INFINITI’s New Dawn event in Tokyo, the INFINITI Vision Qe concept previews the design of INFINITI’s first all-electric model. The sleek fastback sedan pairs a low and wide profile, accented by full-width “digital piano key” lighting and striking machine-finished wheels.

INFINITI’s first EV will be assembled in Canton, Miss.. More details on the concept’s stunning design can be found here.

New all-electric SUV on horizon

INFINITI also provided a glimpse of an all-new, all-electric SUV with the Vision QXe concept. Vision QXe concept blends the practicality of a crossover body style with INFINITI’s latest design form and a suite of advanced technologies.

Next-generation flagship

INFINITI’s next-generation QX80 SUV flagship is confirmed to arrive next year. The exterior, previewed by the QX Monograph concept unveiled at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August, is characterized by a confident, athletic stance paired with grand, yet graceful proportions.

The production QX80 will carry the same powerful profile and minimalist exterior infused with evocative details. Inside, the cabin will pair opulent materials with cutting-edge technology to deliver extraordinary comfort and convenience for all three rows.

New QX65 crossover coupe

An all-new QX65 nameplate will adorn a new mid-size INFINITI crossover coupe. Channeling inspiration from the pioneering INFINITI FX, the new INFINITI QX65 promises buyers a stylish two-row alternative in the cluttered mid-size crossover segment.

A bright new dawn for INFINITI

With this renaissance, INFINITI’s goal is to inspire owners – offering a human-centric and holistic luxury experience that extends beyond the car alone. The four future products will reinvigorate its lineup, providing luxury buyers with convention-challenging alternatives within key segments.