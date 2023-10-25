Life School Achieves Record Enrollment of 5,797 Students

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Red Oak, TX, October 25, 2023 – Life School, a leading K-12 school district committed to providing exceptional education and fostering student success, announced a groundbreaking milestone: a record-breaking enrollment of nearly 5,800 students. This unprecedented achievement is attributed to the implementation of the innovative 4-day school week, which has garnered significant praise from students, parents, and educators alike; along with a continued focus on character development.

Eddie Davis, Chief Development Officer at Life School, expressed his excitement over this monumental achievement, saying, “We are thrilled to see such a remarkable response to our 4-day school week. Our commitment to delivering a high-quality educational experience while providing students and families with more flexibility has resonated with our community. This achievement underscores our dedication to continuously evolving and meeting the diverse needs of our families.”

The 4-day school week, implemented at the beginning of the academic year, has allowed Life School to offer a distinct educational experience, providing students with additional time for extracurricular activities, family time, and rest. This innovative approach has attracted both new students and retained existing ones, contributing to the significant boost in enrollment.

Parent Dana Williams said, “The 4-day school week is a blessing. My daughter has more time to study, and with the cost of gasoline constantly on the rise, it’s one less trip that I have to make.”

Another parent added, “It’s great! My child doesn’t feel burned out and is excited to go back after the weekend.”

Parents and students alike point to reduced stress and fatigue. They also say that the new approach allows them to explore their interests outside of the traditional classroom setting. For some high school students, that means more opportunities for part-time work on Fridays.

According to student Ezra, “The 4-day school week has allowed me to rest at the end of the week, and has given flexibility to my work schedule.”

Other students point to personal wellness. Storm said, “It has benefited me by giving me time to work on my physical and mental health outside of school.” Annalyse added, “I like it because it gives me a chance to relax my brain and practice on my softball, and whenever I need to finish up some school-work I do that.”

While the 4-day school week has stirred up chatter and excitement in the community, Eddie Davis says that the things that make Life School distinct are unchanged. From its founding, Life School has placed character-development at the forefront. While students grow intellectually, they also work on character skills like communication, resilience, critical thinking, problem solving and citizenship.

Davis said, “Parents have come to expect and appreciate that focus on both hard skills and soft skills that their students gain at Life School.”

While many campuses are at nearly full enrollment, a few grade levels at select campuses still offer opportunities for families. Parents and guardians can apply at lifeschool.net/enroll.