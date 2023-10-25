Celebrate Fall With These Delicious Apple Cocktails

Apple pie martini cocktail collage

If one of your fall favorites includes apples, we have some delicious apple cocktail recipes from our friends at Proper No. Twelve.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple ($24.99 // Drizly), this 70-proof liquid gold stands up to the royal competition, packing a sweet yet tart apple punch. It blends award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple, and a honey sweetness, that offers a sweet cider aroma and smooth to the core finish.

Are you looking for a refreshing cocktail? Give the apple mule a try.

Apple Mule

Apple Mule in copper mug
Courtesy photo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

3-4 oz Ginger Beer

Lime Wedge for Garnish

Directions: Over ice, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple and your choice of ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedge for a refreshing cocktail.

Cooler weather is finally heading our way, and a mug of warm Proper Irish apple cider is the perfect cocktail to enjoy by the fire.

PROPER IRISH APPLE CIDER

Irish apple cider with bottle of Proper 12
Courtesy photo

Ingredients:

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

4 Cups Apple Cider

6 Sticks of Cinnamon

4 Tablespoons Nutmeg

10 Cloves

Orange Zest

Orange twist

Directions: Over heat, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, apple cider, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and fresh orange zest. Pour into a heat-protected mug, garnish with orange twist and enjoy warm

Shake things up with the apple pie martini!

Proper Apple Pie Martini

Apple pie martini
Courtesy photo

Ingredients:

2oz Proper Irish Apple

2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur

2 Dashes of cinnamon

Graham cracker rim on glass

Directions: In a Boston shaker filled with ice, add 2 oz Proper Irish Apple, 2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur, and a dash of cinnamon. Shake and strain into a martini glass rimmed with crushed graham cracker. Garnish with a dash of cinnamon.

Proper Apple Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2oz Proper Irish Apple

5 oz simple syrup

3 dashes cherry bitters

teaspoon of water

garnish with an apple slice

Directions: In a Boston shaker filled with ice, add 2 oz Proper Irish Apple, 2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur, and a dash of cinnamon. Shake and strain into a martini glass rimmed with crushed graham cracker. Garnish with a dash of cinnamon.

