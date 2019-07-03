Dallas Arboretum Hosts Harry Potter: Wizards Unite After Hours

Get Your Tickets For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Family Gaming in the Garden Night

Have you jumped on the latest augmented reality gaming craze? Harry Potter fans have been anxiously awaiting the launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and now it’s game on! The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is calling all wizards to gather on July 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. to cast their spells. This event sounds like a great opportunity for all Harry Potter fans to gather together and hone their skills. With more than three dozen inns on the grounds of the Botanical gardens, wizards can replenish their magical energy.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden invites locals and visitors to bring their wands and head to the garden to play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Free to play, Wizards Unite is a fun, family-friendly smartphone adventure game by the same creators as Pokémon Go. On Thursday, July 11 from 6 to 9 p.m., the garden hosts Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Family Gaming in the Garden Night. This is the perfect opportunity for those who want to get their game on after hours.

Costumes & Wands Welcome

Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum vice president of gardens, said, “Get your wands up, grab your Nimbus 2000, and zip over to the garden to test your skills at our four fortresses, eight greenhouses, and more than three dozen inns. What better realm to play in than ours!”

On July 11 from 6 to 9 p.m., the community is invited to purchase tickets and attend the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Family Gaming in the Garden Night. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite family-friendly Harry Potter costumes (no masks, please) and get their game on throughout the main garden. The Arboretum staff offers tutorials, and there are themed activities including a members-only lounge with costumed character photo opportunities. Attendees can bring a picnic or purchase themed food and alcoholic beverages. Tickets, which include parking, are $10 non-members, $5 for members and $9 for groups of 10 or more.

Discounts this summer include the following:

Groupon

Daily, from now through July 31, visitors can purchase two tickets for $22. Some restrictions apply. Click here to purchase.

Group Discount

Groups that include 10 or more paying guests may be eligible for special pricing.

For more information and to purchase group tickets for general admission, please call 214-515-6520 or email groupsales@dallasarboretum.org

BOGO Wednesdays*

Every Wednesday (*excludes August), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Buy one, get one admission every Wednesday.

CC Young Senior Living Thursdays

Every Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Seniors 65 and older get in for $11 general garden admission on Thursdays and receive a 20 percent discount in the Hoffman Family Gift Store.

For up-to-date information, visit Dallas Arboretum’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, including registration/tickets for the July 11th event.

Comments

comments