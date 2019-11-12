Largest Dinosaur Exhibition Comes To Dallas

Jurassic Quest Brings Dinosaurs To Life In Dallas

Calling all Dinosaur fans! Jurassic Quest is bringing its dinosaur exhibit to Fair Park, including a 50 ft. moving, animatronic Megalodon. Put December 6-8 on your calendar now, so you don’t miss the chance to interact with baby and adolescent dinosaurs

Dallas, TX – Dive deep into the Ancient Oceans with Jurassic Quest! The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America is coming and is BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! With Ancient Oceans, Jurassic Quest guests will be transported back in time and under the sea into an immersive and interactive environment. This new Jurassic Quest exhibit (included with general admission) will feature gigantic, moving, water dwellers from the Jurassic, Cretaceous and Neogene Periods, including the ultimate apex predator of it’s time, the Megalodon!

Now with new animatronic water dwellers, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has over 100, true to life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic, to those found under the sea. Guests will witness dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent dinosaurs. With the addition of Ancient Oceans, guests will be able to “swim” with sharks – 50 foot long, prehistoric sharks!

Unique to our exhibit, and available only to be experienced in this immersive setting, new animatronic exhibits will include: the Jurassic “dolphin” Ichthyosaurus, Liopleurodon, Ammonite, Plesiosaurus, Tylosaurus, Elasmosaurus, Archelon (giant sea turtle), Xiphactinus and of course, the legendary Megalodon.

Come To Play & Learn About Paleontology & More

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Guests will have the chance to learn all things paleontology at the excavation station! This area allows visitors to dig up fossils. Visiting the dinosaur museum you have the opportunity to see real dinosaur fossils dating back over 60 million years. Some of these bones originated in North America.

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there are countless activities throughout the event for all ages. They include dinosaur themed rides, baby dinosaur shows, walking dinosaur shows, dinosaur themed bounce houses, science stations and a dino cinema! There will also be face painting, crafts and coloring stations and much more.

Whether they are big or small, young or old, guests of Jurassic Quest have a dino-mite time!

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.JurassicQuest.com.

