Hutchins Notice of Bond Election

NOTICE OF BOND

ELECTION

(AVISO DE ELECCIÓN

DE BONOS)

(THÔNG BÁO BẦU CỬ TRÁI PHIẾU)

To the registered voters of the City of Hutchins, Texas:

(A los votantes registrados de la ciudad de Hutchins, Texas)

(Gửi các cử tri đã đăng ký của Thành phố Hutchins, Texas)

Notice is hereby given that the polling places below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on November 8, 2022 for voting in a special election to consider the following proposition:

(Por la presente se da aviso de que los lugares de votación a continuación estarán abiertos de 7:00 a.m. a 7:00 p.m. el 8 de noviembre de 2022 para votar en una elección especial para considerar la siguiente proposición:)

(Qua đây thông báo cho biết rằng các địa điểm bỏ phiếu dưới đây sẽ mở cửa từ 7 giờ sáng đến 7 giờ tối ngày 8 tháng 11 năm 2022 để bỏ phiếu trong một cuộc bầu cử đặc biệt để xem xét dự luật sau đây:)

MEASURE A

“Shall the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas be authorized to issue and sell one or more series of general obligation bonds of the City in the aggregate principal amount of not more than $10,775,000 for the purpose of designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, and equipping a new City Hall, acquiring land and rights-of-way necessary thereto, and completing related landscaping, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 40 years from their date) in accordance with law; and any issue or series of said bonds to bear interest at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the City Council, provided that such rate of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of said bonds; and shall the City Council of the City be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes, within the limitations prescribed by law, on all taxable property in said City sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds?”

MEDIDA A

“¿Deberá autorizarse al Concejo Municipal de la Ciudad de Hutchins, Texas para emitir y vender una o más series de bonos de obligación general de la Ciudad por un monto total no mayor a $10,775,000 con el fin de diseñar, adquirir, construir, mejorar y equipar un nuevo Ayuntamiento, adquirir los terrenos y derechos de paso necesarios para lo anterior, y completar el paisajismo relacionado, tales bonos vencerán en serie o de otra manera (a no más de 40 años de su fecha) de acuerdo con la ley; y cualquier emisión o serie de dichos bonos devengará un interés a una tasa o tasas (fija, flotante, variable o similar) según sea determinado a discreción del Concejo Municipal, siempre que dicha tasa de interés no exceda la tasa máxima anual autorizada por la ley al momento de la emisión de cualquier emisión o serie de dichos bonos; y deberá autorizarse al Concejo Municipal de la Ciudad para imponer y comprometer, y hacer que se calculen y recauden impuestos anuales ad valorem, dentro de las limitaciones prescritas por ley, sobre toda propiedad gravable en dicha Ciudad de manera suficiente para pagar el capital y los intereses de los bonos?”

DỰ LUẬT A

“Liệu Hội đồng Thành phố của Thành phố Hutchins, Texas sẽ được phép phát hành và bán một hoặc nhiều loạt công khố phiếu trách nhiệm chung của Thành phố với tổng số tiền gốc không quá $10,775,000 cho mục đích thiết kế, tiếp quản, xây dựng, cải tạo, cải thiện và trang bị một Tòa Thị Chính mới, tiếp quản đất đai, quyền ưu tiên cần thiết cho những công trình đó, và hoàn tất cảnh quan liên quan, các công khố phiếu đó sẽ đáo hạn theo từng loạt hay theo cách khác (không quá 40 năm kể từ ngày phát hành) theo quy định của pháp luật; và bất kỳ đợt phát hành hoặc loạt công khố phiếu nói trên phải chịu mức hay các mức lãi suất (cố định, thả nổi, biến đổi hoặc theo cách khác) như có thể được xác định theo quyết định của Hội đồng Thành phố, với điều kiện lãi suất đó sẽ không vượt quá mức tối đa mỗi năm được cho phép bởi pháp luật tại thời điểm phát hành bất kỳ đợt hoặc loạt công khố phiếu nói trên; và liệu Hội đồng Thành phố của Thành phố này sẽ được phép đánh thuế và cầm cố, và cho thẩm định và thu thuế giá trị hàng năm, trong các giới hạn theo quy định của pháp luật, đối với tất cả các tài sản chịu thuế trong Thành phố, đủ để trả tiền gốc và tiền lãi công khố phiếu?”

The official ballot shall permit voters to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” the aforesaid measure which shall appear on the ballot substantially as follows:

(La boleta oficial permitirá a los votantes votar “A FAVOR” o “EN CONTRA” de la medida antes mencionada, que aparecerá en la boleta sustancialmente de la siguiente manera:)

(Lá phiếu chính thức sẽ cho phép cử tri bỏ phiếu “FOR” hoặc “AGAINST” đề xuất nêu trên sẽ xuất hiện trên lá phiếu một cách đáng kể như sau:)

PROPOSITION A

“THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $10,775,000 OF CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS FOR DESIGNING, ACQUIRING, CONSTRUCTING, IMPROVING, AND EQUIPPING A NEW CITY HALL, AND THE IMPOSITION OF A TAX SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS.”

PROPUESTA A

“LA EMISIÓN DE BONOS DE OBLIGACIÓN GENERAL DE LA CIUDAD DE HUTCHINS, TEXAS QUE NO EXCEDERÁ DE $10,775,000 PARA DISEÑAR, ADQUIRIR, CONSTRUIR, MEJORAR Y EQUIPAR UN NUEVO AYUNTAMIENTO, Y LA IMPOSICIÓN DE UN IMPUESTO SUFICIENTE PARA PAGAR EL CAPITAL Y LOS INTERESES DE LOS BONOS.”

DỰ LUẬT A

“VIỆC PHÁT HÀNH KHÔNG VƯỢT QUÁ $10,775,000 CỦA THÀNH PHỐ HUTCHINS, TEXAS CÔNG KHỐ PHIẾU TRÁCH NHIỆM CHUNG ĐỂ THIẾT KẾ, TIẾP QUẢN, XÂY DỰNG, CẢI THIỆN VÀ TRANG BỊ MỘT TÒA THỊ CHÍNH MỚI, VÀ VIỆC ÁP DỤNG MỘT LOẠI THUẾ ĐỦ ĐỂ THANH TOÁN TIỀN GỐC VÀ LÃI CÔNG KHỐ PHIẾU.”

The Branch Connection, 14055 Dennis Ln, Farmers Branch, 75234 Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St, Mesquite, 75149 Dallas Recreation Center, 2901 Pennsylvania Ave, Dallas, 75215 Rosemont Elem School – Lower, 1919 Stevens Forest Dr, Dallas, 75208 Vietnamese Community Center, 3221 Belt Line Rd, Garland, 75044 First UMC Richardson, 503 N US 75-Central Expy 1000, Richardson, 75080 Elections Training / Warehouse, 1460 Round Table Dr, Dallas, 75247 MAS Islamic Center of Dallas, 1515 Blake Dr, Richardson, 75081 Mockingbird Elementary School-DISD, 5828 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, 75206 Central Elementary School-DISD, 902 Shady Ln, Seagoville, 75159 Campbell Green Recreation Center, 16600 Park Hill Dr, Dallas, 75248 Janie Stark Elementary School, 12400 Josey Ln, Farmers Branch, 75234 Sam Tasby M S, 7001 FAIR OAKS AVE, Dallas, 75231 Vickery Baptist Church, 5814 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, 75231 Hamilton Park United Methodist, 11881 Schroeder Dr., Dallas, 75243 Forest Meadow Junior High School, 9373 Whitehurst Dr, Dallas, 75243 New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9530 Shepherd Rd, Dallas, 75243 Moss Haven Elementary School, 9202 Moss Farm Ln, Dallas, 75243 Lee McShan Junior Elem School, 8307 Meadow Rd, Dallas, 75231 North Dallas High School, 3120 N Haskell Ave, Dallas, 75204 Multiple Careers Magnet Center, 4528 Rusk Ave, Dallas, 75204 Solar Prepatory School for Girls, 2617 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, 75206 Ben Milam Elementary School, 4200 Mckinney Ave, Dallas, 75205 Oaklawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, 75219 The Father’s Church, 2707 Abrams Rd, Dallas, 75214 Audelia Creek Elementary School, 12600 Audelia Rd, Dallas, 75243 LeCroy Center-Dallas College, 12800 Abrams Rd, Dallas, 75243 A M Aikin Elementary School, 12300 Pleasant Valley Dr, Dallas, 75243 Northwood Hills Elementary Sch, 14532 Meandering Way, Dallas, 75254 Spring Valley Elementary School, 13535 Spring Grove Ave, Dallas, 75240 Richardson ISD Academy, 13630 Coit Rd, Dallas, 75240 Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, 9666 Ferris Branch Blvd, Dallas, 75243 Skyview Elementary School, 9229 Meadowknoll Dr, Dallas, 75243 PLA – Highland Meadows, 8939 Whitewing Ln, Dallas, 75238 Martha T Reilly Elementary Sch, 11230 Lippitt Ave, Dallas, 75218 Merriman Park Elementary School, 7101 Winedale Dr, Dallas, 75231 Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd, Dallas, 75218 Casa View Elementary School, 2100 N Farola Dr, Dallas, 75228 St Pius X Catholic Church Parish, 3030 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, 75228 Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Dr, Dallas, 75228 Reinhardt Elementary School, 10122 Losa Dr, Dallas, 75218 Alex Sanger Elementary School, 8410 San Leandro Dr, Dallas, 75218 W H Gaston Middle School, 9565 Mercer Dr, Dallas, 75228 George Truett Elementary School, 1811 Gross Rd, Dallas, 75228 Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St, Dallas, 75246 Lakewood Branch Library, 6121 Worth St, Dallas, 75214 The Church At Junius Heights, 5429 Reiger Ave, Dallas, 75214 Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Ave, Dallas, 75223 Eduardo Mata Montessori School, 7420 La Vista Dr, Dallas, 75214 Bayles Elementary School, 2444 Telegraph Ave, Dallas, 75228 S S Conner Elementary School, 3037 Greenmeadow Dr, Dallas, 75228 Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space, 1451 John West Rd, Dallas, 75228 Colonial Baptist Church, 6459 Scyene Rd, Dallas, 75227 Edna Rowe Elementary School, 4918 Hovenkamp Dr, Dallas, 75227 Urban Park Elementary School, 6901 Military Pkwy, Dallas, 75227 Skyline High School, 7777 Forney Rd, Dallas, 75227 Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, 75227 San Jacinto Elementary School, 7900 Hume Dr, Dallas, 75227 Annie Webb Blanton Elem School, 8915 Greenmound Ave, Dallas, 75227 Edward Titche Elementary School, 9560 Highfield Dr, Dallas, 75227 Nueva Vida New Life Assembly Ch, 10747 Bruton Rd, Dallas, 75217 S. Mendez Crew Leadership Acad, 1515 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, 75217 Nathaniel Hawthorne Elem School, 7800 Umphress Rd, Dallas, 75217 Pleasant Grove Ctr-Dallas College, 802 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, 75217 W W Samuell High School, 8928 Palisade Dr, Dallas, 75217 Young Men’s Leadership Academy, 1625 N Masters Dr, Dallas, 75217 E B Comstock Middle School, 7044 Hodde St, Dallas, 75217 Pleasant Grove Library, 7310 Lake June Rd, Dallas, 75217 B H Macon Elementary School, 650 Holcomb Rd, Dallas, 75217 Richard Lagow Elementary School, 637 Edgeworth Dr, Dallas, 75217 H Grady Spruce High School, 9733 Old Seagoville Rd, Dallas, 75217 Fireside Recreation Center, 8601 Fireside Dr, Dallas, 75217 Edwin J Kiest Elementary School, 2611 Healey Dr, Dallas, 75228 Ignite Middle School, 2211 Caddo St, Dallas, 75204 St Luke Community Church, 5710 E R L Thornton Frwy, Dallas, 75223 Solar Prep School for Boys, 1802 Moser Ave, Dallas, 75206 Living Waters Church Of God, 11110 Shiloh Rd, Dallas, 75228 Lake Highlands High School, 9449 Church Rd, Dallas, 75238 Forester Field House, 8233 Military Pkwy, Dallas, 75227 Ed Vanston Middle School, 3230 Karla Dr, Mesquite, 75150 Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, 75150 Vernon Price Elementary School, 630 Stroud Ln, Garland, 75043 Eastfield Campus-Dallas College, 3737 Motley Dr, Mesquite, 75150 Goodbar Recreation Center, 3000 Concord Dr, Mesquite, 75150 Zack Motley Elementary School, 3719 Moon Dr, Mesquite, 75150 Range Elementary School, 4060 Emerald Dr, Mesquite, 75150 Tosch Elementary School, 2424 Larchmont Dr, Mesquite, 75150 JC Rugel Elementary School, 2701 Sybil Dr, Mesquite, 75149 Galloway Elementary School, 200 Clary Dr, Mesquite, 75149 West Mesquite High School, 2500 Memorial Pkwy, Mesquite, 75149 Dover Elementary School, 700 Dover Dr, Richardson, 75080 Professional Development Ctr, 701 W Belt Line Rd, Richardson, 75080 Math/Science Technology Magnet, 450 Abrams Rd, Richardson, 75081 Richland Elementary School, 550 Park Bend Dr, Richardson, 75081 Bradfield Recreation Center, 1146 Castle Dr, Garland, 75040 Bussey Middle School, 1204 Travis St, Garland, 75040 Golden Meadows Elementary School, 1726 Travis St, Garland, 75042 A R Davis Elementary School, 1621 Mccallum Dr, Garland, 75042 O Henry Elementary School, 4100 Tynes Dr, Garland, 75042 Bradfield Elementary School, 3817 Bucknell Dr, Garland, 75042 Garland Center-Dallas College, 675 W Walnut St, Garland, 75040 Austin Academy, 1125 Beverly Dr., Garland, 75040 Kimberlin Academy, 1520 CUMBERLAND DR, Garland, 75040 Granger Recreation Center, 1310 W Ave F, Garland, 75040 Williams Elementary School, 1821 Old Gate Ln, Garland, 75042 Memorial Pathway Academy, 2825 S First St, Garland, 75041 Watson Technology Center, 2601 Dairy Rd, Garland, 75041 South Garland High School, 600 Colonel Dr, Garland, 75043 Classical Ctr at Brandenburg MS, 626 Nickens Rd, Garland, 75043 Southgate Elementary School, 1115 Mayfield Ave, Garland, 75041 Montclair Elementary School, 5200 Broadmoor Dr, Garland, 75043 O’Banion Middle School, 700 Birchwood Dr, Garland, 75043 Classical Ctr At Vial Elem Sch, 126 Creekview Dr, Garland, 75043 South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland, 75043 Routh Roach Elementary School, 1811 Mayfield Ave, Garland, 75041 Sam Houston Middle School, 2232 Sussex Dr, Garland, 75041 Thomas C Marsh Middle School, 3838 Crown Shore Dr, Dallas, 75244 W T White High School, 4505 Ridgeside Dr, Dallas, 75244 Nathan Adams Elementary School, 12600 Welch Rd, Dallas, 75244 Marsh Lane Baptist Church, 10716 Marsh Ln, Dallas, 75229 Harry C Withers Elementary Sch, 3959 Northaven Rd, Dallas, 75229 John J Pershing Elementary Sch, 5715 Meaders Ln, Dallas, 75229 L G Cigarroa Elementary School, 9990 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, 75220 Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Rd, Dallas, 75229 Lovers Lane UMC, 9200 Inwood Rd, Dallas, 75220 Unity Church of Dallas, 6525 Forest Ln, Dallas, 75230 Northaven United Methodist Ch, 11211 Preston Rd, Dallas, 75230 George B Dealey Vanguard, 6501 Royal Ln, Dallas, 75230 Arthur Kramer Elementary School, 7131 Midbury Dr, Dallas, 75230 Hillcrest High School, 9924 Hillcrest Rd, Dallas, 75230 Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 6920 Meadow Rd, Dallas, 75230 Preston Hollow UMC, 6315 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, 75230 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Ln, Dallas, 75225 Westminister Presbyterian Church, 8200 Devonshire, Dallas, 75209 Museum Of Biblical Art, 7500 Park Ln, Dallas, 75225 Skillman Southwest Library, 5707 Skillman St, Dallas, 75206 Henry Longfellow Middle School, 5314 Boaz St, Dallas, 75209 University Of Texas – Dallas, 800 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, 75080 Parkhill Junior High School, 16500 Shadybank Dr, Dallas, 75248 Texas A&M Research, 17360 Coit Rd, Dallas, 75252 James Bowie Elementary School, 7643 La Manga Dr, Dallas, 75248 Prestonwood Elementary School, 6525 La Cosa Dr, Dallas, 75248 Springcreek Elementary School, 7667 Roundrock Rd, Dallas, 75248 Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, 75254 King Of Glory Lutheran Church, 6411 LBJ Fwy, Dallas, 75240 Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Rd, Dallas, 75238 Northlake Elementary School, 10059 Ravensway Dr, Dallas, 75238 Lake Highlands Elementary School, 9501 Ferndale Rd, Dallas, 75238 Lake Highlands Junior School, 10301 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, 75238 Wallace Elementary School, 9921 Kirkhaven Dr, Dallas, 75238 Robert T Hill Middle School, 505 Easton Rd, Dallas, 75218 Victor Hexter Elementary School, 9720 Waterview Rd, Dallas, 75218 Lake Highlands North Rec Ctr, 9940 White Rock Trl, Dallas, 75238 L L Hotchkiss Elementary School, 6929 Town North Dr, Dallas, 75231 Dan D Rogers Elementary School, 5314 Abrams Rd, Dallas, 75214 Ridgewood Recreation Center, 6818 Fisher Rd, Dallas, 75214 Lakewood Elementary School, 3000 Hillbrook St, Dallas, 75214 Northridge Presbyterian Church, 6920 Bob-O-Link Dr, Dallas, 75214 Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E Lawther Dr, Dallas, 75218 E D Walker Middle School, 12532 Nuestra Dr, Dallas, 75230 Anne Frank Elementary School, 5201 Celestial Rd, Dallas, 75254 Central Commons Church, 4711 Westside Dr, Dallas, 75209 John S Armstrong Elem School, 3600 Cornell Ave, Dallas, 75205 University Park UMC, 4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas, 75225 John S Bradfield Elem School, 4300 Southern Ave, Dallas, 75205 University Park Elem School, 3505 Amherst Ave, Dallas, 75225 Highland Park Middle School, 3555 Granada Dr, Dallas, 75205 Smu/Hughes-Triggs Student Center, 3140 Dyer St, Dallas, 75205 Highland Park ISD Admin Bldg, 7015 Westchester Dr, Dallas, 75205 St Andrews Episcopal Church, 2783 Valwood Pkwy, Farmers Branch, 75234 Loos Field House, 3815 Spring Valley Rd, Addison, 75001 Vivian Field Middle School, 13551 Dennis Ln, Farmers Branch, 75234 Farmers Branch Manske Library, 13613 Webb Chapel Rd, Farmers Branch, 75234 Chapel Hill Preparatory School, 12701 Templeton Trl, Dallas, 75234 Brookhaven Campus-Dallas College, 3939 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, 75244 Ted Polk Middle School, 2001 Kelly Blvd, Carrollton, 75006 McCoy Elementary School, 2425 Mccoy Rd, Carrollton, 75006 Jerry R Junkins Elementary Sch, 2808 Running Duke Dr, Carrollton, 75006 Blanton Elementary School, 2525 Scott Mill Rd, Carrollton, 75006 Newman Smith High School, 2335 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, 75006 Keller Springs Baptist Church, 3227 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, 75006 Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, 75006 Crosby Recreation Center, 1610 E Crosby Rd, Carrollton, 75006 North Dallas Family Church, 1700 S Josey Ln, Carrollton, 75006 Greenwood Hills Elementary Sch, 1313 W Shore Dr, Richardson, 75080 Canyon Creek Elementary School, 2100 Copper Ridge Dr, Richardson, 75080 Prairie Creek Elementary School, 2120 E Prairie Creek Dr, Richardson, 75080 Mohawk Elementary School, 1500 Mimosa Dr, Richardson, 75080 Richardson North Jr High School, 1820 N Floyd Rd, Richardson, 75080 Northrich Elementary School, 1301 Custer Rd, Richardson, 75080 Arapaho Classical Magnet School, 1300 Cypress Dr, Richardson, 75080 Richardson Heights Elem Sch, 101 N Floyd Rd, Richardson, 75080 Richardson Terrace Elem Sch, 300 N Dorothy Dr, Richardson, 75081 Care Church, 1504 E Campbell Rd, Richardson, 75081 Yale Elementary School, 1900 E Collins Blvd, Richardson, 75081 Dartmouth Elementary School, 417 Dartmouth Ln, Richardson, 75081 Springridge Elementary School, 1801 E Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, 75081 Jess Harben Elementary School, 600 S Glenville Dr, Richardson, 75081 Valley Ranch Elementary School, 9800 Rodeo Dr, Irving, 75063 Cimarron Recreation Center, 201 Red River Trl, Irving, 75063 Freeman Elementary School, 8757 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, 75063 Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trl, Irving, 75063 Big Springs Elementary School, 3301 W Campbell Rd, Garland, 75044 Springpark Sports Club, 3330 Springpark Way, Garland, 75044 Spring Creek Elementary School, 1510 Spring Creek Dr, Garland, 75040 North Garland Branch Library, 3845 N Garland Ave, Garland, 75040 Hickman Elementary School, 3114 Pinewood Dr, Garland, 75044 Wallace Ethridge Elementary Sch, 2301 Sam Houston Dr, Garland, 75044 Cooper Elementary School, 1200 Kingsbridge Dr, Garland, 75040 Lister Elementary School, 3131 Mars Dr, Garland, 75040 Northlake Elementary School-GISD, 1626 Bosque Dr, Garland, 75040 Club Hill Elementary School, 1330 Colonel Dr, Garland, 75043 Lyles Middle School, 4655 S Country Club Rd, Garland, 75043 Northside Baptist Church, 2510 N Glenbrook Dr, Garland, 75040 Wilson Elementary School, 200 S Coppell Rd, Coppell, 75019 Mockingbird Elementary School-CISD, 300 Mockingbird Ln, Coppell, 75019 Coppell Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd, Coppell, 75019 Lakeside Elementary School, 1100 Village Pkwy, Coppell, 75019 Cottonwood Creek Elem School, 615 Minyard Dr, Coppell, 75019 Riverchase Elementary School, 272 S Macarthur Blvd, Coppell, 75019 Addison Fire Station # 2, 3950 Beltway Dr, Addison, 75001 Addison Fire Station # 1, 4798 Airport Pkwy, Addison, 75001 Coyle Middle School, 4500 Skyline Dr, Rowlett, 75088 Back Elementary School, 7300 Bluebonnet Dr, Rowlett, 75089 Liberty Grove Elementary School, 10201 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, 75089 Rowlett Elementary School, 3315 Carla Dr, Rowlett, 75088 Herfurth Elementary School, 7500 Miller Rd, Rowlett, 75088 Schrade Middle School, 6201 Danridge Rd, Rowlett, 75089 Sachse City Hall, 3815-B Sachse Rd, Sachse, 75048 BG Hudson Middle School, 4405 Hudson Dr, Sachse, 75048 William B Travis Vanguard Acad, 3001 Mckinney Ave, Dallas, 75204 T W Browne Middle School, 3333 Sprague Dr, Dallas, 75233 Daniel Webster Elementary School, 3815 S Franklin St, Dallas, 75233 El Centro Campus-Dallas College, 801 Main St, Dallas, 75202 George L Allen Sr Court Building, 600 Commerce St, Dallas, 75202 Exall Park Recreation Center, 1355 Adair St, Dallas, 75204 Life in Deep Ellum Community Ctr, 2803 Taylor St, Dallas, 75226 Bill J Priest Ctr-Dallas College, 1402 Corinth St, Dallas, 75215 Dr MLK Jr Arts Academy, 1817 Warren Ave, Dallas, 75215 Park South YMCA, 2500 Romine Ave, Dallas, 75215 Irma Rangel Womens School, 1718 Robert B Cullum Blvd, Dallas, 75210 Mt Horeb Missionary Baptist Church, 3306 Carpenter Ave, Dallas, 75215 St. Paul Baptist Church, 1600 Pear St, Dallas, 75215 Lincoln HS Humanities Comm Mag, 2826 Elsie Faye Heggins St, Dallas, 75215 Evangelist Temple Church, 2627 Dorris St, Dallas, 75215 Hector P Garcia Middle Sch, 700 E 8th St, Dallas, 75203 Greater Mt Pleasant Baptist Chur, 1403 Morrell Ave, Dallas, 75203 F D Roosevelt High School, 525 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, 75203 The Way-Truth-Life Christian Ch, 1702 S Denley Dr, Dallas, 75216 Oliver W Holmes Middle School, 2001 E Kiest Blvd, Dallas, 75216 Good Street Baptist Church, 3110 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, 75216 John Neely Bryan Elem School, 2001 Deer Path Dr, Dallas, 75216 Paul L Dunbar Library, 2008 E Kiest Blvd, Dallas, 75216 Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Ch, 4600 Solar Ln, Dallas, 75216 John W Carpenter Elem School, 2121 Tosca Ln, Dallas, 75224 CFNI Student Center, 444 Fawn Ridge Dr., Dallas, 75224 South Oak Cliff High School, 3601 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, 75216 Clara Oliver Elementary School, 4010 Idaho Ave, Dallas, 75216 H I Holland Elem Sch @ Lisbon, 4203 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas, 75216 Fountain of Living Word Church, 2543 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, 75216 Elisha M Pease Elementary School, 2914 Cummings St, Dallas, 75216 Judge Louis A Bedford Law Academy, 1303 Reynoldston Ln, Dallas, 75232 Adelle Turner Elementary School, 5505 S Polk St, Dallas, 75232 Mark Twain Vanguard, 724 Green Cove Ln, Dallas, 75232 T G Terry Elementary School, 6661 Greenspan Ave, Dallas, 75232 St Paul Lutheran Church, 5725 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, 75241 Ideal Family Church, 1000 E Redbird Ln, Dallas, 75241 Otto M Fridia Elementary School, 6011 Old Ox Rd, Dallas, 75241 Bomla A. Maceo Smith, 3030 Stag Rd, Dallas, 75241 J N Ervin Elementary School, 3722 Black Oak Dr, Dallas, 75241 Ronald E McNair Elementary Sch, 3150 Bainbridge Ave, Dallas, 75237 Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, 75232 Umphrey Lee Elementary School, 7808 Racine Dr, Dallas, 75232 Martin Weiss Elementary School, 8601 Willoughby Blvd, Dallas, 75232 D A Hulcy Steam Middle School, 9339 S Polk St, Dallas, 75232 Singing Hills Recreation Center, 6805 Patrol Way, Dallas, 75241 Cornerstone Community Church, 2817 Cherry Valley Blvd, Dallas, 75241 Tommie Allen Recreation Center, 7071 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, 75241 Highland Hills UMC, 3800 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, 75241 Cedar Valley Campus-Dallas College, 3030 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, 75134 Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, 75241 Wilmer-Hutchins High School, 5520 Langdon Rd, Dallas, 75241 Park In The Woods Recreation Ctr, 6801 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, 75249 Henrie Elementary School, 253 W Lawson Rd, Dallas, 75253 Kleberg Rylie Recreation Center, 1515 Edd Rd, Dallas, 75253 Booker T Washington High School, 2501 Flora St, Dallas, 75201 W A Blair Elementary School, 7720 Gayglen Dr, Dallas, 75217 Ebby Halliday Elementary School, 10210 Teagarden Rd, Dallas, 75217 Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St, Dallas, 75201 Thurgood Marshall Recreation Ctr, 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, 75232 University Of North Texas-Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd, Dallas, 75216 A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, 75104 Kim Lewis Auxiliary Services Ctr, 202 E Beltline Rd, Cedar Hill, 75104 Bessie Coleman Middle School, 1208 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, 75104 Maddox Teach & Learn, 1533 Hight Pointe Ln, Cedar Hill, 75104 Plummer Elementary School, 1203 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, 75104 Highlands Elementary School, 131 Sims Dr, Cedar Hill, 75104 Bray Elementary School, 218 N Broad St, Cedar Hill, 75104 Lake Ridge Elementary School, 1020 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Cedar Hill, 75104 H Bob Daniel SR Intermediate Sch, 1007 Springwood Dr, Duncanville, 75137 Alexander Elementary School, 510 Softwood Dr, Duncanville, 75137 Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, 75116 Duncanville’s First Baptist Chur, 323 W Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, 75116 Reed Middle School, 530 E Freeman St, Duncanville, 75116 Brandenburg International School, 1903 Blueridge Dr, Duncanville, 75116 Byrd Middle School, 1040 W Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, 75116 Arise Church, 201 W Center St., Duncanville, 75116 Central Elementary School-DUISD, 302 E Freeman St, Duncanville, 75116 Duncanville High School, 900 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Duncanville, 75116 Fairmeadows Elementary School, 101 E Fairmeadows Dr, Duncanville, 75116 Porter Elementary School, 517 Via Avenida, Mesquite, 75150 Dunford Recreation Center, 1015 Green Canyon Dr, Mesquite, 75150 Georgia Kimball Elementary Sch, 4010 Coryell Way, Mesquite, 75150 Dr JC Cannady Elementary School, 2701 Chisolm Trl, Mesquite, 75150 Poteet High School, 3300 Poteet Dr, Mesquite, 75150 W L Wilkinson Middle School, 2100 Crest Park Dr, Mesquite, 75149 Lakeside Activity Center, 101 Holley Park Dr, Mesquite, 75149 Mesquite High School, 300 E Davis St., Mesquite, 75149 Pirrung Elementary School, 1500 Creek Valley Rd, Mesquite, 75181 J R Thompson Elementary School, 2525 Helen Ln, Mesquite, 75181 A C New Middle School, 3700 S Belt Line Rd, Mesquite, 75181 Tisinger Elementary School, 1701 Hillcrest St, Mesquite, 75149 Rutherford Recreation Center, 900 Rutherford Dr, Mesquite, 75149 Horn High School, 3300 E Cartwright Rd., Mesquite, 75181 Balch Springs Civic Center, 12400 Elam Rd, Balch Springs, 75180 Floyd Elementary School, 3025 Hickory Tree Rd, Balch Springs, 75180 Hodges Elem Sch, 14401 Spring Oaks Dr, Balch Springs, 75180 Balch Springs Recreation Center, 4372 Shepherd Ln, Balch Springs, 75180 Sunnyvale Town Hall, 127 N Collins Rd, Sunnyvale, 75182 Faith Bible Church, 1437 W Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, 75115 Ruby Young Elementary School, 707 Young Blvd, Desoto, 75115 Disciple Central Comm Church, 901 N Polk St, Desoto, 75115 The Meadows Elementary School, 1016 The Meadows Pkwy, Desoto, 75115 Cockrell Hill Elementary School, 425 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Desoto, 75115 Desoto High School, 600 Eagle Dr, Desoto, 75115 Desoto East Middle School, 601 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, 75115 Belt Line Conference Center, 200 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, 75115 Glenn Heights City Hall, 1938 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights, 75154 Couch Elementary School, 4349 Waterhouse Blvd, Garland, 75043 Toler Elementary School, 3520 Guthrie Rd, Garland, 75043 Houston Elementary School-LISD, 2929 Marquis Ln, Lancaster, 75134 Pleasant Run Elementary School, 427 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, 75146 Rolling Hills Elementary School, 450 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster, 75146 Rosa Parks Millbrook Elem School, 630 Millbrook Dr, Lancaster, 75146 Elsie Robertson Middle School, 822 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, 75146 West Main Elementary School, 531 W Main St, Lancaster, 75146 Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, 75134 McCowan Middle School, 1500 Majestic Meadow Dr, Glenn Heights, 75154 First Baptist Church-Seagoville, 108 E Farmers Rd, Seagoville, 75159 Wilmer Community Center, 101 Davidson Plz, Wilmer, 75172 Hutchins City Hall, 321 N Main St, Hutchins, 75141 Caillet Elementary School, 3033 Merrell Rd, Dallas, 75229 Marcus Recreation Center, 3003 Northaven Rd, Dallas, 75229 Degolyer Elementary School, 3453 Flair Dr, Dallas, 75229 Stephen Foster Elementary School, 3700 Clover Ln, Dallas, 75220 Sudie Williams Elementary School, 4518 Pomona Rd, Dallas, 75209 North Park Community Corp, 4619 W University Blvd, Dallas, 75209 K B Polk Center, 6911 Victoria Ave., Dallas, 75209 Maple Lawn Elementary School, 3120 Inwood Rd, Dallas, 75235 Arlington Park Recreation Center, 1505 Record Crossing Rd, Dallas, 75235 Esperanza Medrano Elementary Sch, 2221 Lucas Dr, Dallas, 75219 West Dallas Stem Sch, 2200 Dennison St, Dallas, 75212 Victory Cathedral, 3407 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, 75212 West Dallas Ctr-Dallas College, 3330 N Hampton Rd, Dallas, 75212 C F Carr Elementary School, 1952 Bayside St, Dallas, 75212 Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave, Dallas, 75219 Margaret B Henderson Elem School, 2200 S Edgefield Ave, Dallas, 75224 Harrell Budd Elementary School, 2121 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, 75216 Bexar Street Baptist Church, 2018 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, 75216 Trinity Heights Talented Gifted, 1515 Lynn Haven Ave, Dallas, 75216 The Union Church, 3410 S Polk St, Dallas, 75224 Clinton P Russell Elementary Sch, 3031 S Beckley Ave, Dallas, 75224 Mountain Creek Library, 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, 75249 Bilhartz Elementary School, 6700 Wandt Dr, Dallas, 75236 Leslie Stemmons Elementary Sch, 2727 Knoxville St, Dallas, 75211 Palabra De Vida Church, 2550 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, 75233 Kiest Recreation Center, 3081 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, 75224 Nancy Jane Cochran Elem Sch, 6000 Keeneland Pkwy, Dallas, 75211 L O Donald Elementary School, 1218 Phinney Ave, Dallas, 75211 Leila P Cowart Elementary School, 1515 S Ravinia Dr, Dallas, 75211 Elmwood-El Buen Samaritano UMC, 1315 Berkley Ave, Dallas, 75224 Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Ave, Dallas, 75211 Arcadia Park Elementary School, 1300 N Justin Ave, Dallas, 75211 Anson Jones Elementary School, 3901 Meredith Ave, Dallas, 75211 George Peabody Elementary School, 3101 Raydell Pl, Dallas, 75211 Lida Hooe Elementary School, 2419 Gladstone Dr, Dallas, 75211 Winnetka Elementary School, 1151 S Edgefield Ave, Dallas, 75208 John Peeler Elementary School, 810 S Llewellyn Ave, Dallas, 75208 Oak Cliff Government Center, 702 E Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 75203 Preparing The Way Ministries, 2442 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 75211 Sunset High School, 2021 W Tenth St, Dallas, 75208 Bishop Arts Steam Academy, 201 N Adams Ave, Dallas, 75208 Steven Park Elementary School, 2615 W Colorado Blvd, Dallas, 75211 Kidd Springs Recreation Center, 711 W Canty St, Dallas, 75208 Kessler Park United Methodist, 1215 Turner Ave, Dallas, 75208 Eladio R Martinez Learning Ctr, 4500 Bernal Dr, Dallas, 75212 Jesus Express Art, 1400 Walmsley Ave., Dallas, 75208 Anita Martinez Recreation Center, 3212 N Winnetka Ave, Dallas, 75212 Grauwyler Park Recreation Center, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, 75235 Bachman Recreation Center, 2750 Bachman Dr, Dallas, 75220 Park Forest Branch Library, 3421 Forest Ln, Dallas, 75234 David G Burnett Elementary Sch, 3200 Kinkaid Dr, Dallas, 75220 Boude Storey Middle School, 3000 Maryland Ave, Dallas, 75216 Mountain View Campus-Dallas College, 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, 75211 Cockrell Hill City Hall, 4125 W Clarendon Dr, Cockrell Hill, 75211 Suzanna Dickinson Elem School, 1902 Palmer Trl, Grand Prairie, 75052 Daniels Elementary Academy, 801 Sw 19th St, Grand Prairie, 75051 Ellen Ochoa Stem Acad Milam Elem, 2030 Proctor Dr, Grand Prairie, 75051 Young Women’s Ldrshp Acad-Arnold, 1204 E Marshall Dr, Grand Prairie, 75051 Bowie Fine Arts, 425 Alice Dr, Grand Prairie, 75051 Charley Taylor Recreation Center, 601 E Grand Prairie Rd, Grand Prairie, 75051 Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, 1502 College St, Grand Prairie, 75050 Crosswinds High School, 1100 N Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75050 William B Travis World Lang Academy, 525 Ne 15th St, Grand Prairie, 75050 Eisenhower Elementary School, 2102 N Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75050 Ministerios Cielo En La Tierra, 3313 Gilbert Rd, Grand Prairie, 75050 Ronald Reagan Middle School, 4616 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, 75052 Sam Rayburn Elementary School, 2800 Reforma Dr, Grand Prairie, 75052 Lorenzo De Zavala Academy, 3410 Kirby Creek Dr, Grand Prairie, 75052 Truman Middle School, 1501 Coffeyville Trl, Grand Prairie, 75052 L B Johnson Daep, 650 Stonewall Dr, Grand Prairie, 75052 Hector P Garcia Elementary Sch, 2444 Graham St, Grand Prairie, 75050 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP, 4729 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75052 Global Leadership Academy, 511 E Springdale Ln, Grand Prairie, 75052 Sally B Elliot Elementary School, 1900 S Story Rd, Irving, 75060 Nimitz High School, 100 W Oakdale Rd, Irving, 75060 Otis Brown Elementary School, 2501 W Tenth St, Irving, 75060 Lamar Middle School, 219 Crandall Rd, Irving, 75060 Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd, Irving, 75060 J O Davis Elementary School, 310 DAVIS DR, Irving, 75061 L B Barton Elementary School, 2931 Conflans Rd, Irving, 75061 Irving High School, 900 N O’ Connor Rd, Irving, 75061 Good Elementary School, 1200 E Union Bower Rd, Irving, 75061 David Crockett Middle School, 2431 Hancock St, Irving, 75061 Lively Elementary School, 1800 Plymouth Dr W, Irving, 75061 Oak Haven United Methodist Ch, 1600 N Irving Heights Dr, Irving, 75061 Thomas Haley Elementary School, 3601 Cheyenne St, Irving, 75062 W T Hanes Elementary School, 2730 Cheyenne St, Irving, 75062 A S Johnston Elementary School, 2801 Rutgers Dr, Irving, 75062 Brandenburg Elementary School, 2800 Hillcrest Dr, Irving, 75062 Macarthur High School, 3700 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, 75062 Irving Fire Station #8, 650 Las Colinas Blvd E, Irving, 75039 Bear Creek Community Church, 2700 Finley Rd, Irving, 75062 T J Lee Elementary School, 1600 Carlisle St, Irving, 75062 Travis Middle School, 1600 Finley Rd, Irving, 75062 North Lake Campus-Dallas College, 5001 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, 75038 Jack E Singley Academy, 4601 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, 75038 Houston Middle School, 3033 W Country Club Rd, Irving, 75038 Irving Arts Center, 3333 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, 75062 Las Colinas Elementary School, 2200 Kinwest Pkwy, Irving, 75063 Cardwell Career Preparatory Ctr, 101 E Union Bower Rd, Irving, 75061 Mustang Park Recreation Center, 2223 Kinwest Pkwy, Irving, 75063 Britain Elementary School, 631 Edmondson Dr, Irving, 75060 Irving Fire Station #2, 1306 N Story Rd, Irving, 75061

*On election day, registered voters will be able to cast their Election Day ballots at any of the polling places listed on the Dallas County website in addition to the above polling places. Preliminary, subject to change. If any locations are changed, this will be reflected on the Dallas County elections website https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.

(El día de la elección, los votantes registrados podrán votar el Día de la Elección en cualquiera de los lugares de votación enumerados en el sitio web del Condado de Dallas, además de los lugares de votación anteriores. Preliminar, sujeto a modificaciones. Si algún lugar de votación cambia, se verá reflejado en el sitio web de elecciones del Condado de Nueces https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.)

(Vào ngày bầu cử, các cử tri đã đăng ký sẽ có thể bỏ phiếu trong Ngày Bầu cử của họ tại bất kỳ địa điểm bỏ phiếu nào được liệt kê trên trang web của Quận Dallas ngoài các địa điểm bỏ phiếu trên. Phần sơ bộ, có thể thay đổi. Nếu có bất kỳ địa điểm nào thay đổi, thông tin đó sẽ được nêu trên trang web của ban bầu cử Quận Dallas. https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.)

Location, days, and hours for early voting by personal appearance*

(Ubicación, días y horarios de votación anticipada en persona)

(Địa điểm, ngày và giờ cho việc đến trực tiếp bỏ phiếu sớm)

October 24 – 28 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

24 – 28 de octubre

Ngày 24 – 28 Tháng 10

October 29 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

29 de octubre

Ngày 29 Tháng 10

October 30 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

30 de octubre

Ngày 30 Tháng 10

October 31 – November 2 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

31 de octubre – 2 de noviembre

Ngày 31 Tháng 10 – Ngày 2 Tháng 11

November 3 – November 4 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

3 de noviembre – 4 de noviembre

Ngày 3 Tháng 11 – Ngày 4 Tháng 11

Balch Springs Civic Center, 12400 Elam Rd, Balch Springs, 75180 Crosby Recreation Center, 1610 E Crosby Rd, Carrollton, 75006 Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, 75006 A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, 75104 Coppell Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd, Coppell, 75019 El Centro Campus-Dallas College, 801 Main St, Dallas, 75202 George L. Allen Sr. Courts Bldg, 600 Commerce St, Dallas, 75202 Oak Cliff Government Center, 702 E Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 75203 Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Ave, Dallas, 75211 Mountain View-Dallas College, 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, 75211 West Dallas Ctr-Dallas College, 3330 N Hampton Rd, Dallas, 75212 MLK Recreation Center, 2901 Pennsylvania Ave, Dallas, 75215 Paul L Dunbar Library, 2008 E Kiest Blvd, Dallas, 75216 Pleasant Grove Ctr-Dallas College, 802 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, 75217 Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd, Dallas, 75218 Oaklawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, 75219 Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Ave, Dallas, 75223 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Dallas, 7611 Park Ln, Dallas, 75225 University Park UMC, 4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas, 75225 Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, 75227 Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Dr, Dallas, 75228 Marsh Lane Baptist Church, 10716 Marsh Ln, Dallas, 75229 Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, 75232 Grauwyler Park Recreation Center, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, 75235 Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Rd, Dallas, 75238 Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, 75241 Richland Campus-Dallas College, 12800 Abrams Rd, Dallas, 75243 Elections Training / Warehouse (Main Location), 1460 Round Table Dr, Dallas, 75247 Mountain Creek Library, 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, 75249 Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, 75254 Disciple Central Comm Church, 901 N Polk St, Desoto, 75115 Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, 75116 Brookhaven Campus-Dallas College, 3939 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, 75244 Garland Center-Dallas College, 675 W Walnut St, Garland, 75040 South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland, 75043 Crosswinds High School, 1100 N Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75050 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP, 4729 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75052 Hutchins City Hall, 321 N Main Street, Hutchins, 75141 North Lake Campus-Dallas College, 5001 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, 75038 Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd, Irving, 75060 Bear Creek Community Church, 2700 Finley Rd, Irving, 75062 Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trl, Irving, 75063 Cedar Valley Campus-Dallas College, 3030 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, 75134 Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, 75134 Lakeside Activity Center, 101 Holley Park Dr, Mesquite, 75149 Eastfield Campus-Dallas College, 3737 Motley Dr, Mesquite, 75150 Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, 75150 First UMC Richardson, 503 N US 75-Central Expy 1000, Richardson, 75080 Rowlett City Hall Annex, 4004 Main St, Rowlett, 75088 Sachse City Hall, 3815 Sachse Rd, Sachse, 75048

*Preliminary, subject to change. If any locations are changed, this will be reflected on the Dallas County elections website https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.

(Preliminar, sujeto a modificaciones. Si algún lugar de votación cambia, se verá reflejado en el sitio web de elecciones del Condado de Nueces https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.)

(Phần sơ bộ, có thể thay đổi. Nếu có bất kỳ địa điểm nào thay đổi, thông tin đó sẽ được nêu trên trang web của ban bầu cử Quận Dallas https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.)

Applications for voting by mail should be received no later than the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on October 28, 2022.

(Las solicitudes de votación por correo deben ser recibidas a más tardar al cierre de operaciones (5:00 p.m.) del 28 de octubre de 2022.)

(Đơn xin bỏ phiếu qua thư phải được nhận không muộn hơn giờ làm việc cuối cùng (5 giờ chiều) vào ngày 28 tháng 10 năm 2022.)

Applications should be sent to Elections Administrator, Michael J. Scarpello 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247; fax: (214) 819-6303; email: evapplications@dallascounty.org.

(Se deben enviar las solicitudes al Administrador de Elecciones: Michael J. Scarpello 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247; fax: (214) 819-6303; correo electrónico: evapplications@dallascounty.org.)

(Các đơn xin nên được gửi đến Quản trị viên, Michael J. Scarpello 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247; fax: (214) 819-6303; email: evapplications@dallascounty.org.)

Website (sitio web) (trang mang): https://cityofhutchins.org/

