City of Duncanville Ordinances 2057R, 2456, 2458

ORDINANCE NO. 2057R

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 12 “MISCELLANEOUS OFFENSES AND PROVISIONS”, ARTICLE XXIII ‘SECONDARY METAL RECYCLERS’, BY AMENDING SECTION 12-256 ‘DEFINITIONS’ BY ADDING DEFINITION OF ‘CATALYTIC CONVERTER’ AND BY ADDING A NEW SECTION 12-260A ‘POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER’; PROVIDING A PENALTY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING SEVERABILITY, AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE NO. 2456

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING NEIGHBORHOOD OFFICE/RETAIL “NOR” DISTRICT ZONING TO INCLUDE A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT “PD” ON REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 1-R, BLOCK 15A, IRWIN-KEASLER RED BIRD ADDITION UNIT #4, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 700 WEST CAMP WISDOM ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, EXHIBIT A; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENAL TY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE NO. 2458

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING SF-13 SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR SHORT-TERM RENTAL ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON HUNTINGTON PARK 1ST, BLOCK A, LOT 1, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 919 GREEN HILLS ROAD, CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS, IF ANY; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.