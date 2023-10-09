Hundreds of Local Women Executives and Business Leaders to Convene for the 50/50 Women on Boards Dallas-Fort Worth Conversation on Board Diversity

Facebook

A global movement to equip women with coaching and connections for successfully serving on corporate boards.

October 9, 2023 (Dallas, TX) – 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) will host the Dallas-Fort Worth Conversation on Board Diversity at SMU Cox School of Business on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The in-person strategic networking event will provide an opportunity to meet with board directors and women in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to gain valuable knowledge and insights regarding board service and increased visibility among industry leaders. Co-chairs of this highly anticipated event are Tracey Doi, Independent Board Director and retired Chief Financial Officer, Toyota; Thear Suzuki, Partner, EY; Shonn Evans Brown, VP and Deputy General Counsel ESG & Sustainability, Kimberly-Clark; and Darcy Cowell, Principal, EY.

“More than an event, this is a global movement to advance women in the corporate pipeline, while increasing diversity and gender balance on corporate boards,” stated Tracey Doi, co-chair of the 50/50 Women on Boards Dallas-Fort Worth Conversation on Board Diversity. “We empower women who are seeking their first board position or looking to expand their board portfolio by providing access to the best people, tools and resources to foster board success.”

Convening hundreds of senior-level women executives and business leaders, the 50/50 Women on Boards Dallas- Fort Worth Conversation on Board Diversity will provide an open platform for discussing the importance of advancing more women to corporate board positions. A powerful panel discussion will feature insights from Stacey Doré, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Vistra Corp. and board member of Williams; Nina Vaca, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Pinnacle Group and board member of Comerica and Cinemark; Aisha Fatima Dozie, Founder and CEO, Bossy Cosmetics and board member of Vita Coco; and Anne Chow, Former CEO, AT&T Business and lead director for Franklin Covey and board member of 3M.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to receive firsthand knowledge and advice from a diverse group of Director Coaches, who will share tips and best practices based on their boardroom journey. In addition, eight Dallas executives who were recently named as finalists for the 50 Women to Watch for Boards will be recognized during the event.

Tickets to attend the Dallas- Fort Worth Conversation are $325 and also grant access to the Global Conversation on Board Diversity virtual event taking place on November 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. To purchase a ticket, become a sponsor or to learn more, please visit www.5050wob.com/events/dallas.

“50/50 Women on Boards continues to generate momentum toward the goal of having 50% of corporate board seats held by women, with at least 20% of all seats held by women of color. While we’ve made strides, progress has slowed, with women gaining only one percentage point of board seats in the last year, resulting in 29% representation, the lowest increase in five years,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Chief Executive Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards. “As we strive to create more inclusive boardrooms, it’s crucial that we tap into the wealth of diverse perspectives and experiences that leaders in our communities have to offer. Through The Global Conversation on Board Diversity and our in-person city events, we empower women to pursue board service opportunities by building their networks.”

The 50/50 Women on Boards Dallas-Fort Worth Conversation on Board Diversity is made possible through the support of corporate sponsors.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010, the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, year-round board training programs for individuals and corporate groups, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.