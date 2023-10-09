JW Marriott San Antonio Announces SNOW Many NEW Holiday Experiences

Facebook

SAN ANTONIO – October 9, 2023 – The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is preparing an abundance of holiday joy to coincide with their beloved holiday traditions. Santa’s elves are working tirelessly in anticipation of transforming the resort into a Texas Hill Country winter wonderland and are adding several spectacular new experiences for the holiday season; all of which will be available to both resort guests and the public from November 11, 2023 until December 31, 2023.

New for 2023, the resort’s pavilion lawn will be transformed into a snowy playground with brand new ticketed activities for all ages. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning October 16 by visiting www. jwhillcountrychristmas.com and will range from $12.99 to $39.99 for different activities with bundle tickets available offering discounts on pricing.

The new immersive holiday experiences and activities include:

Snow Flow Mountain, a multi-lane tubing hill made of real snow providing hours of alpine zooming and frozen fun for all ages.

Snowball Build & Blast, an interactive snowball make and toss game where holiday enthusiasts can score points which help boost the power of the snow making machine. Here’s the math: make more snowballs = throw more tosses = earn more points = more delightful fun and real SNOW!

Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions, hosted by Mrs. Claus herself, includes a delightful retelling of the classic, “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” followed by a sing-along of favorite holiday carols. Mrs. Claus always arrives with a fresh batch of Santa’s favorite cookies and iced-cold milk to share with everyone.

Stop by the Gingerbread Decorating Corner which will be stocked with a bounty of sweets and treats to create a delectable delight to take home. Upon completing an edible masterpiece, guests will have the pleasure to meet Nutmeg, JW Marriott’s very own gingerbread man.

The Resort’s Market Square will feature a Holiday Pop-Up Shop displaying all things merry and bright – from apparel and jewelry to festive home decor to toys, ornaments, and collectibles. What a great way to kick start holiday shopping!

Santa’s Secret Service enlists participants’ help in a Secret Santa Scavenger Hunt to decipher clues in hopes of solving the mystery and earning Santa’s Secret Service Badge.

Visitors will also enjoy the resort’s annual traditions and the dazzling beautiful holiday decorations throughout the property. The glittering nightly Shine light show features thousands of dancing lights synchronized to holiday music favorites. The Build-a-Bear Workshop will be fully stocked with outfits, scents and sounds to personalize a cuddly critter keepsake. There are also visits from Santa’s live reindeer; horse-drawn sleigh rides around the resort property; a Polar Plunge; hot cocoa bar; gooey s’mores with festive toppings; Letters to Santa with his own dedicated mailbox (did you know he often writes back?); and a not-to-be-missed personal visit with Santa along with a keepsake photo to capture the memories.

The resort will transform the Rivertop restaurant into The Arctic Lodge, a pop-up lounge with holiday cocktails and tasty treats. Grown-ups can enjoy festive adult beverages while kids sip hot cocoa and hot apple cider and enjoy Dippin’ Dots. With photo opportunities at every turn, The Arctic Lodge is a “must visit” this year.

Near the Snow Flow Mountain and Snowball Build & Blast activities within the Riverbend Pavilion, will be the brand new Frost Haus and Cocoa Cabin. Frost Haus offers a full menu featuring a culinary selection of elevated nordic inspired winter favorites as well as a full bar offering several specialty cocktails and draft beers. Cocoa Cabin will appeal to a younger audience with offerings of hot cocoa, hot apple cider, as well as snacks and treats for children.

Yuletide lovers will be able to unwrap an extra touch of holiday spirit, with the resort’s Hill Country Winter Wonderland Suite offering the perfect home away from home for the holidays. With a decorated Christmas tree, stockings over the fireplace, garland wreaths and a record player with holiday music, everyone will feel the spirit of the season in these luxurious, cozy suites. Guests can also take advantage of the Holiday Stay & Play Package which includes accommodations as well as tickets to the main holiday attraction Snow Flow Mountain, a multi-lane tubing hill made of real ice providing hours of fun for all ages. Both packages are available to book online at www.jwhillcountrychristmas. com for stays between November 11, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Blackout dates may apply.

“We are thrilled to welcome back all our returning guests as well as newcomers to experience the sheer magic of the Christmas season at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa,” said Brian Morris, Director of Sales and Marketing. “The addition of our spectacular interactive snow activities on the pavilion lawn as well as multiple other new attractions will send our holiday cheer barometer through the roof.”

In addition to the special holiday activities, guests staying at the resort may indulge in the year-round amenities such as the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience with temperature-controlled pools and hot tubs; 36-holes of TPC San Antonio PGA TOUR golf; Topgolf Swing Suite; the world-class Lantana Spa; award-winning culinary experiences; sports courts to play tennis, basketball, and pickleball; stunning hill country views; and famous Texas starry night skies.

Guests are encouraged to book their Hill Country Christmas experiences early, as tickets are limited for many of the activities. For tickets, more information, or to book an overnight stay, please visit our website.

About JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city’s premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole TPC San Antonio golf courses, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, seven distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms. The San Antonio resort hotel is sure to make any visit an unforgettable experience, and it all comes with JW Marriott’s impeccable service and lavish amenities. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them. For information, call 1-210-276-2500 or visit the resort online, and on Instagram and Facebook.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter. com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.