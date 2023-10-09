Dallas County 2023 property tax statements are in the mail

Facebook

Statements Mailed! 2023 Property Taxes Due

“We are delighted to provide timely tax statements to the citizens of Dallas County for the

fifteenth year in a row. The citizens of Dallas County deserve that kind of service. This

allows taxpayers the maximum amount of time to plan and make their payments on time,”

stated John R. Ames, Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector.

Pay online, don’t stand in line! The Dallas County Tax Office is pleased to

continue offering county residents several easy-to-use payment channels to make their

property tax payments. Property owners can pay online with an eCheck, for no additional

fees, at www.dallascounty.org/tax. They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa,

Discover, and American Express credit and debit cards at the same site or pay property

taxes by phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 1-877-253-0150. All credit and debit

card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience fees. As always, you can mail

your taxes in the envelope provided.

Informational Postcard! As a reminder, if your property has a mortgage with an

escrow account, the requesting mortgage company was provided with the amount due on

your account and an informational postcard was mailed to you in lieu of a duplicate tax

statement. You can obtain additional tax statements at www.dallascounty.org/tax. Mr.

Ames concluded, “Please be safe and conduct your transaction online if possible. We look

forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Dallas County.”