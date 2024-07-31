How to Make the Best Frozen Cocktails To Beat The Heat

Triple digits are here in Texas and across other areas of the country, so there’s no better time to crank up the blender.
Here are some pro tips for perfect frozen cocktails:
Freeze Your Fruit: This makes your drink thicker and colder without extra ice, keeping it frosty and undiluted.
Pre-Chill Your Alcohol: Store your spirits in the freezer so they don’t melt the ice when blended.
Use a High-Powered Blender: No slushie machine? No problem! Keep ingredients below the 2/3 line for a smooth blend.
Sweeten Smartly: Use simple syrup instead of granulated sugar for a smoother mix. You can easily make simple syrup by dissolving equal parts sugar and water.
Use crushed ice: Crushed ice blends easier and doesn’t overwhelm the blender like large ice cubes.
Frozen Bourbon Dreamsicle
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
- 3 oz Ice Cream Base
- 3 oz Orange Juice
- 2 Dashes Vanilla Extract
- Two Scoops of Ice (around 8-10 oz)
Method: Combine all ingredients into a blender over ice, blend until smooth. Pour into chilled glass and top with whipped cream and an orange slice. Serves one large glass, or two small glass portions. For larger batches, scale up ingredients to limitations of your blender.
Sorel Strawberry Slushie
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Sorel
- 0.5 oz dark rum
- 1 oz simple syrup
- 0.5 oz lime juice
- 8 frozen strawberries
- Mint
Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint
Daiquiri Ice Pops
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces rum – Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum
- Zest of one fresh lime
- ½ cup fresh squeezed lime juice
- 1 cup (1:1) Simple Syrup
Method:
1. Set aside your popsicle molds (roughly 3 – 4 oz. size)
Kokomo Colada
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Club Kokomo Tahitian Vanilla Rum
- 1.5 oz Coconut Cream
- 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
- 5 Chunks of fresh pineapple
- 16 oz ice
Method: Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend for about 30-45 seconds or until smooth. Pour into a hurricane glass, collins glass or red cup. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
Keeper’s Heart Aperitif
Ingredients:
- 700ml Keeper’s Heart Irish + American
- 100g Orange Oleo
- 575g Giffard Aperitif Syrup
- 280g Cane Sugar
- 100g Rosa Vermouth
- 500g Grapefruit Juice
Method: Whisk whiskey, sugar, and grapefruit juice until sugar is dissolved, then add all other ingredients. Load into a blender with ice or freeze it before serving.