Hot Weather Means Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2022 – It’s hot in Dallas, so it’s time for Christmas in July, August Dollar Days and Pepper Palooza at the Dallas Arboretum where plenty of shaded trees and misters will keep people cool.

July admission is $5. In August, the garden offers $3 general garden admission, $3 admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden and $6 for parking. Named one of America’s most gorgeous botanical gardens by Thrillist, the Dallas Arboretum has many floral beds blooming with impatiens, lobelias, begonias, salvia, marigolds, zinnias, caladiums, lantana, cannas, vinca and pentas.

Jim Ryan, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “It’s the dog days of summer, and we invite you to hear aspiring artists perform, get your photo taken with Santa and sample peppers at Pepper Palooza. The garden has many shaded areas, and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden has plenty of water misters and water features that children flock to this time of year.”

Aspiring Artists

Micro Music Festival

Saturday, July 23 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Enjoy live music from local artists presented by Aspire Healthy Energy Drinks. This family-friendly music festival pops up in our Lakeside Exhibit Area one day only! The festival is included with garden admission.

Christmas in July: July 24

Santa is taking a vacation away from the North Pole to visit the Dallas Arboretum!

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Photos with Santa at the Wishing Well. Donations collected benefit the Dallas Arboretum Volunteer Advisory Board.

11 a.m. Story Time with Mrs. Claus at Pecan Grove

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Big D Kona Ice for sale

Summer at the Arboretum

Art Displays

1. Local mural artists Alli Koch, MOM, Will Heron and Favio Moreno created custom murals inspired by the tropical beauty of the summer garden. On July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., visitors are invited to an exclusive “Meet the Artists” night in the garden ($10 non-members). The completed murals are up now through August 14. https://www.dallasarboretum.org/event/meet-the-mural-artists-night-gate-1/

2. Summer at the Arboretum also features a new exhibition with the talented Don Tortellini, a documentarian and photographer. Called Faces of Dallas and The Village, the exhibition is on display in the DeGolyer House, and entry is included with paid garden admission. The exhibit runs through July 24.

3. A highlight, carried over from Dallas Blooms, includes a massive pair of 13-foot-tall floral peacocks featuring ornately planted tails measuring more than 36 feet across. The topiaries remain through August 7.

A Tasteful Place Highlights:

Mondays 11 a.m. – Dallas College Cooks Demonstration

Tuesdays 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Tasteful Tuesdays: Local floral experts provide how-to demonstrations

Wednesdays 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Chef-tastic Cooking Series: Learn as expert chefs cook dishes.

Wednesdays 3-5 p.m. Wind Down Wednesdays featuring local wineries and craft beer breweries

Thursdays: Daily Harvest and How To: 11 a.m. Watch how we harvest, grow and more, and ask questions.

Fridays: 11 a.m. Learn to Grow Horticulture Presentation: Enjoy special tips and talks on seasonal gardening.

Paid classes in A Tasteful Place, Chef Nikky Phinyawatana/Asian Mint (Aug. 18), Chef Annie Greenslade, Chef Jamaal Johnson (Aug. 28) – fresh, seasonal cooking. Additional fee and registration required online.

Pepper Palooza

August 12-21

August 13 and 14 • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor Market

Get spicy at the second annual Pepper Palooza takes place in A Tasteful Place where peppers take center stage. On August 13-14, 20 local vendors feature their favorite pepper products including jams, salsas, edamame beans and, of course, peppers.

New shaded Structures:

Jeanne’s Pavilion along the Paseo near the entrance to the concert lawn is a perfect place to stop and rest under fans and heating bars; and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from now to November, a pianist performs for those picnicking on the lawn or strolling by the site. See website for schedule.

August 6 Jim Sharples

August 7 Rebecca Cordes

August 13 Scott Ayres

August 14 Ricky Carr

August 20 Scott Willis

August 21 Mike Springer

August 27 Pritchard School of Music

August 28 Zhen Music and Arts

Open in April, Nancy’s Knoll has two level areas overlooking the concert lawn. During the day, visitors can enjoy picnics or a rest under the trees here.

The Richard G. Grant Octagonal Fountain Courtyard provides more seating around the original fountain belonging to the DeGolyer family. But now the horticulture has been reinterpreted, making it a garden highlight.

Speaking of misters, those who explore the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden will find plenty of water misters and water features that children and adults enjoy during the summer.

August Dollar Days in the Children’s Garden:

Weekdays:

10:30 a.m.– Puppet Story Time in the Glade

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.– Walne Family Discovery Lab inside the Exploration Center

11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – OmniGlobe presentations inside the Globe Room presented by alliantgroup

12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. – STEM Stops throughout the Garden

Special Events:

August 1st-7th: Amazing Animal Adaptations Week. From Snakes to Polliwogs, children can learn how animals adapt to their environment with fascinating transformations.

August 7th – 10 a.m. – Incredible Edible Garden: Dallas Zoo-Animal Adventures

August 8th-14th: Wiggling Worms Week. The Worm Compost Bin is back, which means plenty of exploring worms all week long. STEM stop at 1:30 p.m. and the Walne Family Discovery Lab for Worm Investigations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

August 15th-21st: Fantastic Flight Week. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… the magic of science. Flight has always fascinated humans. Discover how to harness air pressure to lift people off their feet.

August 22nd-28th: Feathered Friends Week. Birds are the focus. Explore what they eat, how they fly, and how they survive. Children can build their own bird at the Walne Family Discovery Labs at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

August 27th – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Exploration Center – All About Animals: Piper the Meyers Parrot: At this educational interactive opportunity, children can engage with Piper and her handler to learn more about birds.

August 29th- September 4th: Science of Sound Week. Boogie on down to the Children’s Adventure Garden to explore how vibrations in the air can make beautiful music.

Admission:

In July, admission is only $5 per person for those two years old and up. In August, admission is $3 per person for those two years old and up, $3 admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden and $6 for parking. Tickets can be pre-purchased online by calling 214-515-6615 or visiting the website at https://www.dallasarboretum.org/ Visit dallasarboretum.org or social media sites for the latest information.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/