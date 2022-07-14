“Legally Blonde, the Musical” Presented by Garland Summer Musicals

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“Legally Blonde, the Musical,” is presented by Garland Summer Musicals July 22-31 at Granville Performing Arts Center. Harvard University’s beloved blonde takes the stage in the high-energy, hilarious Broadway and film classic.

Directed by Michael Serrecchia, “Legally Blonde” features: Claire DeJean as Elle Woods; Kynzi Gumm as Brooke Wyndham and Dominic Pecikonis as Paulette. Also featuring Lauren Urso as Vivienne, Ireland Reneau as Margot, Brittanee Bailey as Pilar, Mary Margaret Gates as Serena, Faith Ethridge as Kate, and Bryan Brooks as Warner Huntington. Michael Alonzo as Emmett Forrest, Jeff Burleson as Professor Callahan, Billy Binion as Aaron Schultz, and Lucas Haupert as Sundeep Padamadan are also featured.

Olivia Larson as Enid Hoops, Lindsey Yarborough as Chutney, Alena Cardenez as Whitney, Luke Brodersen as Grand Master Chad, and Daniel Venegas as Carlos, Tyler Perrings, Elle’s Dad and Winthrop are also featured. Ryan Ramirez as Lowell/Dewey, Johnny Long as Kyle; Caren Sharpe-Herbst as Saleswoman and Judge, Ashley Reeves as Elle’s Mom and Kiki the Colorist, Stephanie Butler as Court Stenographer, and Armoni Adamson as Assistant D.A. are also cast member.

The ensemble includes Eden Bellieu, Keaton Brandt, Kayla Bryan, Emily Dye, Camille Jett, Sanjana Kalisetty, Julia Light, Cole Lucas, Abbey Morales, Zoe Rech, Drew Scrivner, Ivan Jones, Emma Smith, J.P Barry and Kelsey Ward.

Legally Blonde Creative Team

Michael Serrecchia directs “Legally Blonde,” with Megan Kelly Bates as the Assistant Director and Choreographer. Mark Mullino is the Music Director and Conductor. Set Design is by Rodney Dobbs and Lighting Design is by Jason Foster. Sound Design by Jim Sutton; Costume Design by Michael Robinson and the Dallas Costume Shoppe; Props Design by Robin Coulange; Stage Manager- Maddie Collins; Master Carpenter- Joe Murdock; Technical Director Hank Baldree. ASM is Alexandria Skowron, Tarleton Intern is Jakayla Daniels, Assistant Props Director is Caroline Smith, Assistant Tech Director- Jade Nguyen, and Crew Chief- Morgan LeMay. Patty Granville is the Producer and Brenda Rozinsky is Assistant to the Producer.

Performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are available at the Box Office, 972-205-2790, or purchase online at garlandartsboxoffice.com.

The Garland Summer Musicals have provided both entertainment and educational opportunities to North Texas with annual summer musical productions. GSM encourages professional artists to work with aspiring performers of all ages to create a diverse theatre training and semi-professional production company. GSM produces two major musical classics each summer at the Granville Arts Center in downtown Garland, bringing Broadway Blockbuster entertainment to over 6,500 patrons each season.