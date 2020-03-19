Walgreens Adjusts Hours Due To COVID-19

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 18, 2020 – To better support its store team members during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also continuing to meet the needs of customers and communities, Walgreens has adjusted its operating hours. Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, most Walgreens stores nationwide will have adjusted operating hours.

Most Walgreens locations, including 24-hour stores, will now be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (local times) during weekdays until further notice. These store hours will also apply to weekends, while pharmacy hours on weekends will largely remain the same.

For stores with shorter operating hours than 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., customers and patients should visit our store locator for specific store and pharmacy hours.

For Walgreens locations with a 24-hour drive-thru pharmacy, while the front of store will close at 9 p.m., the pharmacy drive-thru will remain open, as it always has, for 24 hours to assist customers and patients with their prescriptions. Pickup of other select products will also be available at drive-thru.

“By operating with reduced hours, our stores will be able to spend the necessary time, while closed, cleaning, sanitizing and stocking shelves each day. We’re also adjusting our hours to help team members and customers feel comfortable and safe to shop our store during this time,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “We’re continuing to work around the clock to do everything we can to ensure our customers have access to the care, products and services they need.”

Ongoing cleaning and sanitizing will also continue to take place during operating hours. As new operating hours take effect, store team members will continue to keep their current shifts, while the company’s supply chain works diligently with suppliers to make in-demand products more widely available.

Save

Comments

comments