High-Risk Sex Offender Named Featured Fugitive for February

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Michael Scott is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during February if the tip is received this month.

Michael Evan Scott, 40, a convicted high-risk sex offender from Irving, has been wanted out of Dallas Co. since January 2024 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a probation violation. Additionally, Scott has been wanted out of Tarrant Co. since April 2024 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2005, Scott was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery and subsequently sentenced to seven years confinement for each count, to be served concurrently. In 2016, he was convicted of three counts of indecency with a child by exposure and was subsequently sentenced to four years confinement for each count. In 2022, Scott was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure and was subsequently sentenced to four years of probation.

Scott is 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, back and both arms. More information about Scott or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested six Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including one sex offender and two criminal illegal immigrants – with $10,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.