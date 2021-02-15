NO SCHOOL Tuesday In Mansfield ISD

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Students in Mansfield ISD had the day off today for President’s Day, but with record cold temperatures across the area and many without power, Mansfield ISD has also canceled school tomorrow. While some school districts canceled in person classes today with a plan to go remote or virtual, lack of power has made any type of school difficult or impossible.

Of course this school years has been anything but “normal”, and kids, staff and teachers can all use a “snow day” to rest and recharge. Hopefully, you have power at home and can stay warm and cozy.

With more winter weather in the forecast, the power grid stressed to the max, and temperatures not expected to get above freezing until Saturday, it remains to be seen if school will return in person this week. However, Mansfield ISD is taking things one day at a time, for now.

From Mansfield ISD:

Due to the inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions, Mansfield ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

There will be no in-person or virtual classes on Feb. 16, and all after-school activities and practices will be canceled.

MISD will continue to monitor the situation and remain in communication with the National Weather Service and local city municipalities to stay up to date about the weather and road conditions.

Decisions about any further changes in school scheduling will be made on a day-to-day basis and will be communicated accordingly.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Please avoid any unnecessary travel in this inclement weather. Stay safe and warm.

Comments

comments