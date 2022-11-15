Grand Prairie Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Driver In Last Night’s Pursuit

Facebook

Grand Prairie Police Chief is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of the vehicle Officer Tsai was pursuing on Monday night. Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Officer Tsai was tragically killed when he lost control of his squad car while pursuing a vehicle he attempted to stop for using a fictitious paper tag. Recently, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has been cracking down on small dealers illegally selling paper tags.

“This is a systemic problem across the state of Texas,” he said. “We have fictitious tags all over the place and, quite frankly, it cost a police officer his life.”

During an update from an emotional Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney on Tuesday afternoon, GPPD shared a photo of the vehicle Tsai was chasing, a silver 2012-2016 Chevy Malibu with black rims paint/cosmetic damage to the upper rear passenger side post, next to the rear windshield, a rectangular object or reflector that is raised on the right rear passenger side, near the bumper seam, and tinted windows. The vehicle had a paper plate, the plate, 0330S43 with an expiration date of Sept. 2022.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of this vehicle,” said Chief Scesney.

“Our nation lost a hero last night. Officer Brandon Tsai represented the very best among us and laid down his life protecting this city and all those who live within it. Our hearts are broken but we are grateful to all those who have extended their thoughts and prayers to Brandon’s family including his entire extended family who wear blue,” said Chief Scesney in a statement.

The community of Grand Prairie and surrounding areas has shared an outpouring of support.

A candlelight vigil for Tsai is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Police Department, public is encouraged to attend.