NCTOG Hybrid Public Meeting On February 7, Updates On Long-Range Transportation

Arlington, Texas — The North Central Texas Council of Governments will host a hybrid public meeting in February to provide an update on the region’s long-range transportation plan, an effort to develop a unified brand for a bicycle-pedestrian trail that will run from Fort Worth to Dallas and other planning initiatives.

The meeting will take place at noon Feb. 7 at NCTCOG’s Arlington offices, 616 Six Flags Drive. Attend in person or watch the presentations live at www.nctcog.org/input. A video recording will be made available afterward, and residents can comment online through March 8.

Those attending in person are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

One of the primary responsibilities of a Metropolitan Planning Organization is the development and maintenance of a Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). This plan identifies how the metropolitan area will manage and operate a multimodal transportation system (including transit, highway, bicycle, pedestrian, and accessible transportation) to meet the region’s goals. NCTCOG staff is developing an update to the current MTP, Mobility 2045, and will provide an overview and update on the timeline for the plan.

Fort Worth to Dallas Regional Trail Branding and Wayfinding project

Staff will present information on the Fort Worth to Dallas Regional Trail Branding and Wayfinding project, which will create unified branding and signage for the Fort Worth to Dallas Regional Trail. This trail runs through the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas. This project will also build a regional consensus for ongoing marketing and operations as well as provide recommendations for support infrastructure.

Staff will present updates to the Title VI Program and the Language Assistance Plan. The Title VI Program documents how NCTCOG considers civil rights in planning. The program includes procedures individuals can use to file a complaint of discrimination. A 45-day public comment period will begin after the presentation.

Finally, NCTCOG is the host organization for Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities (DFWCC), a US Department of Energy initiative to reduce total energy impacts in the transportation sector. As part of these efforts, DFW Clean Cities surveys local fleets each year about alternative fuel use and other fuel-saving activities. The 2021 Annual Survey has now opened and details on the survey goals and Fleet Recognition Program will be provided.

The department’s interactive map tool, Map Your Experience, the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program (RSVP), vehicle incentive opportunities and administrative revisions for Mobility 2045 will also be highlighted.

For special accommodations due to a disability, language translation needs, or to request printed copies of information discussed, contact Thao Tran at 817-704-2510 or [email protected] at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. A free roundtrip ride between NCTCOG and the Trinity Railway Express CentrePort/DFW Airport Station can also be arranged with 72 hours’ notice.

Public Meeting Details

Monday, Feb 7, 2022, Noon

North Central Texas Council of Governments

616 Six Flags Drive

Arlington, TX 76011

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered on the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 229 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 19 school districts and 27 special districts. For more information on the Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.

About the Regional Transportation Council:

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974. The MPO works in cooperation with the region’s transportation providers to address the complex transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan area.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 44 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers. More information can be found at www.nctcog.org.