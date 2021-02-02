Grand Prairie Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Tomorrow

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Theatre at Grand Prairie To Be Vaccination Hub

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie in partnership with the City of Irving will be opening a COVID-19 vaccination provider location at the Theatre at Grand Prairie on Belt Line Road just north of Interstate 30 next to Lone Star Park.

“We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with our neighbor city that allows us to combine resources and facilitate the administration of vaccines in western Dallas County,” said Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite.

The location will open tomorrow, February 3.

Claudia Garibay, Public Information Officer for the City of Grand Prairie Fire Department said the two cities have been working over the past several weeks to get the site setup and planned.

“Right now, we are just waiting for more vaccine to become available to us,” Garibay said. “The partnership with the two cities allows us to jointly utilize both city resources to take on this massive logistical operation which will span several months.”

When the facility opens Wednesday the vaccines will be administered by the Irving and Grand Prairie Fire Departments.

The location is being co-managed by the cities’ Emergency Management teams.

Hub Starts With 500 Doses

There is an initial shipment of 500 vaccine doses from the state.

Garibay said those first 500 doses will be made available to people who qualify for Phase 1A or 1B criteria and have a confirmed appointment by Dallas County.

Since the vaccine is otherwise limited in supply the facility will operate on an as-needed basis. While still uncertain of when the vaccine will be readily available, when it happens the site will operate Monday through Friday.

As for when that might be Garibay said that decision resides with the decisions by the Expert Vaccination Allocation Panel with the State who determines were allocations are sent each week. “We know that there is a large demand for vaccine with limited quantities that are available. Our cities continue to advocate for more vaccine to our area. Ultimately, the decision rests with the State on were the allocations are distributed throughout the State,” she added.

Registration for the vaccine is required, and individuals must meet the state’s criteria to get an appointment. Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to people who qualify for Phase 1A or 1B criteria. Walk up vaccinations are not available.

Vaccine Registration Process:

Visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services registration portal at DallasCounty.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-vaccination.php or call (469) 749-9900 for registration assistance (available in English and Spanish, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday).

Complete and submit the registration form.

Residents will receive an email to confirm registration. The email will include frequently asked questions (FAQs) with additional information.

Residents will be prioritized based on Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) criteria and will be contacted by an area vaccination site to schedule an appointment.

On the appointment date, residents come to the vaccination site to receive the first vaccine dose. Individuals should print and bring the completed registration form.

For specific city resources and more information regarding COVID-19, visit GPTX.org/COVID-19 or CityofIrving.org/COVID19.

For additional information on the Texas DSHS Vaccination Plan, visit DSHS.Texas.gov/Coronavirus.

