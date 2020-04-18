Dallas County Reports Biggest Increase In COVID-19 Cases

This has been the Deadliest Week in Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 18, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 134 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,324.

Five additional deaths are being reported, including:

­ A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of University Park and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s five deaths bring our weekly fatalities to 33, which is the deadliest week so far and 55% of all COVID19 deaths in Dallas County. Today’s number of new cases is the most we have ever reported. The second highest number of new cases reported was yesterday. This is why we must limit unnecessary trips, wear a cloth covering at essential business and continue making good personal responsibility decisions. It is also why we must listen to public health officials as leaders contemplate loosening safety orders. #StayHomeSavesLives and #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

