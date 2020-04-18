Shiner Bock Brewery Donates $500,000 To TX Restaurant Relief Fund

Spoetzl Brewery, Home of Shiner Bock, Lends A Helping Hand

“Happy Hour” is just not the same with our favorite restaurants and bars closed due to COVID-19. Many of us continue to order takeout when possible with the hope our favorite restaurant remains open when this crisis passes. Meanwhile, the Spoetzl Brewery down the road in Shiner, TX has made a $500,000 contribution to the TX Restaurant Relief Fund.

The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, the 111-year-old independent craft brewery and brewer of the iconic Shiner Bock.

The TX Restaurant Relief Fund initiative was established by the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit workforce development arm of the Texas Restaurant Association, to provide immediate financial relief to Texas independent restaurants and their employees impacted by COVID-19. Through an application process, the fund issues grants of up to $5,000 per restaurant unit to keep restaurants in operation and their employees working.

Jimmy Mauric, Shiner’s Brewmaster, stated, “All of us have been affected by COVID-19. As of today, our brewery is fortunate to continue brewing with enhanced health and safety measures. But we are saddened to know that restaurants and bars throughout Texas—that are independent like us—are in distress. We hope that our collective fundraising efforts will help them respond to the challenges that they’re facing.”

The restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries and their personnel are particularly affected by COVID-19. Shiner has a longstanding tradition of providing support to its neighbors in their times of need and is hopeful that this effort will provide some relief.

“This is an unprecedented time for our industry, fighting a never-before-seen battle for survival,” said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Education Foundation. “In times of crisis, restaurants are always on the front lines, feeding victims and first responders; in this crisis, restaurants are among the victims. Together with amazing partners like Spoetzl Brewery, we can support restaurants and their employees, the heart of our communities, stay in operation and weather this storm.”

In addition to its donation, Shiner is encouraging its followers on social media to donate to the TX Restaurant Relief Fund initiative by texting “ShineOnTX” to 31669, and post a toast to those affected in the restaurant, foodservice or hospitality industry using the hashtag #ShineOnTX, contributing to the Fund reaching its $10 million goal.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country, with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 111 years ago. Visit us at www.shiner.com.

