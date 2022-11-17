Grand Prairie Evading Arrest Suspect Arrested

Facebook

Grand Prairie Police Department Issued The Following Statement: Last night, members of the Grand Prairie Police Department, with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department, took Colbie Hoffman, 22 years of age, into custody and charged him with Evading Arrest and Detention causing Death. Hoffman was driving the Chevrolet Malibu that Officer Tsai attempted to stop earlier this week.

The charge, Evading Arrest and Detention causing Death, is a 2nd-degree Felony and bond is $250,000. He was also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, a 3rd-degree felony, and his bond on that charge is $25,000. Finally, he was booked on 8 additional warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, Desoto, and Grand Prairie that were outstanding at the time of this incident.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office is examining the case to determine if enhanced charges are appropriate. The vehicle involved in the case, a 2010 Chevy Malibu, has been recovered and is being processed for additional evidence.

Capturing Hoffman was a very intensive and collaborative effort that included every bureau of the GPPD, as well as the Dallas Police, the Dallas Fusion Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, as well as others in a variety of capacities.

Grand Prairie PD would like to thank our media partners and the public for your show of support of Officer Tsai and all law enforcement. WE APPRECIATE YOU!

We will #neverforget Officer Tsai.