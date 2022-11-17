Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 1

Facebook

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116.

Attendees will then hear remarks from Duncanville Mayor Barry L. Gordon, City Manager Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, Fire Chief Sam Rhode, Assistant Fire Chief Greg Chase, Interim Director of Public Works Jacqueline Culton, BRW Architects, and representatives of CORE Construction.

The new fire station will be a significant upgrade for firefighters and staff. Once completed, the modern Fire Station 271 will replace the current facility on Camp Wisdom Road, that was built in 1966. The new ADA-compliant station will be 15,564 square feet, with 10 dorms and 8 restrooms that will better support both male and female staff. It will also better accommodate the city’s ladder trucks, which are approximately 11 feet tall and 40 feet long.

This project was approved by residents in the 2018 Bond Election. Construction will take place over the next several months, with substantial completion anticipated by fall 2023. Renderings of the facility can be made available upon request and are available on the City’s website.

What: Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking

Where: 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116

When: Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM