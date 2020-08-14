Grand Prairie: Egyptian Way at Carrier Pkwy Closed Beginning Monday

Grand Prairie Construction/Traffic Alert

Construction is expected to continue until 8/31

Post Date: 08/13/2020 11:00 AM

The east and west entry to Egyptian Way from Carrier Parkway will be closed beginning Monday, August 17. Construction is expected to continue until Monday, August 31.

Traffic Detour Routes:

Northbound on Carrier Parkway:

Turn west on Danish

North on Camelot and continue on North Town Drive

Turn north on Carrier

Southbound on Carrier Parkway:

Turn east on Sharpshire Dr.

South on Manchester Dr.

East on Egyptian

South on Honduras Lane

West on Danish Dr.

Turn south on Carrier

