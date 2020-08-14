Grand Prairie: Egyptian Way at Carrier Pkwy Closed Beginning Monday

Grand Prairie Construction/Traffic Alert
Construction is expected to continue until 8/31
Post Date: 08/13/2020 11:00 AM
The east and west entry to Egyptian Way from Carrier Parkway will be closed beginning Monday, August 17. Construction is expected to continue until Monday, August 31.
Traffic Detour Routes:
Northbound on Carrier Parkway:
Turn west on Danish
North on Camelot and continue on North Town Drive
Turn north on Carrier
Southbound on Carrier Parkway:
Turn east on Sharpshire Dr.
South on Manchester Dr.
East on Egyptian
South on Honduras Lane
West on Danish Dr.
Turn south on Carrier