Downtown Garland Restaurants Offer “Fair Fare on the Square” In September

13 Local Eateries Serve Fair Fare In Garland During September

GARLAND,TX (Aug. 13, 2020) —Are you “hankering” for fried food? Maybe you just need a change of scenery. Either way Garland, just a 19 miles trek from downtown Dallas is making September a little more “appetizing”, so to speak.

September in North Texas normally means Big Tex, midway fun and fried food galore. This year, area residents can still get their fix of “fair fare” all in one convenient, strollable location – downtown Garland.

That’s because 13 eateries situated on Main, 6th and State streets – all either on or just steps from Garland’s historic Square — have teamed up to offer a tantalizing menu of all things “fit to be fried” or served on a stick. “Fair Fare on the Square” kicks off on September 1 and will run through the end of the month. Bacon funnel cake? Check. Chicken fried burnt ends? Check. Fried chocolate dipped strawberries? And that’s just a sneak peek. Make a progressive meal of it, and order lots to share, or come back on multiple days to sample it all.

Best of all, there’s no admission fee, food items are reasonably priced, and everything can be enjoyed outdoors. When placing an order, just request a free “Square Meal” kit that includes a red-checkered table cloth, plates, utensils and napkins, and then head to one of the Square’s socially distanced, umbrella-shaded café tables. Please check directly with each restaurant for their opening hours and days. Below is a list of participating restaurants and more of their “Fair Fare.”

Fried Or On a Stick…Take Your Pick

Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery: Foot-long corn dogs throughout the month; Bacon funnel cake,“Fried Thanksgiving” (turkey, stuffing, potatoes), and chicken fried burnt ends – Mondays only pop-up menu

Dos Banderas: Fried Oreos, chocolate and caramel churros

Millhouse Pizzeria & Stage: Deep -fried garlic bread cheese curds

G-Town Nutrition: Pecan pie shake, BIG Tex tea, fried ice cream shake and more

Blue Rat Thai Kitchen: Fried fish on a stick, fried chicken wontons with sweet and sour sauce

Fish ‘n Tails Oyster Bar: Turkey legs

Rosalind Coffee TX: Caramel apple lattes, S’mortado (s’more cortado), baked elephant ears, waffle on a stick and more

Hubbard’s Cupboard: Chicken and waffles on a stick

Main St. Café: Fried chocolate covered strawberries

Main St Deli: Gyros, Philly cheesesteaks, fried mushrooms

Paw Paw’s Sweet Shop & Café: The Horny Toad – fried pimento cheese; Texas size Frito pie, fried pickles and more

Mrs. J’s Heavenly Delights: Caramel apples

Tavern on the Square: PB and bacon jam pickle dogs, chicken cordon blue chicken balls with parmesan sauce

And when you’re done devouring one of those tasty treats, enjoy a stroll through town.

For further information, please visit www.visitgarlandtx.com.

