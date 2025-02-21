GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER BRINGS 2025 LOVE LIKE I’M LEAVING TOUR TO SOUTHLAKE

Facebook

Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither is in the midst of his LOVE LIKE I’M LEAVING Tour, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to 16 cities this Spring. Tour dates in Texas during the month of March will include a stop at the White’s Chapel Methodist Church, located at 185 S White Chapel Blvd in Southlake on Sunday, March 16.

For nearly half a century, Gaither, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winner, has been a musical trailblazer. Together with his long-time songwriter partner and wife, Gloria, the two have collectively written more than 900 songs and were honored to be named ASCAP Christian Songwriters of the Century. The couple’s reputation as a performers, songwriters and mentors for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. Their beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Honors and accolades have flowed their way in bunches, including the most recent Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year for the Gaither Vocal Band Shine recording, which also received the Dove Award nomination for Southern Gospel Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.

Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band during the Spring 2025 LOVE LIKE I’M LEAVING Tour, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith, talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, and newcomer phenom and The Voice winner, Chris Blue, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey.

The 2025 Spring Tour affords Gaither the opportunity to continue to share the message he has been proclaiming for nearly seven decades. Considered one of the oldest living musicians who is still actively touring, recording and performing, Gaither, who turns 89 in March, says it’s that desire to spread the message of hope through music that keeps the Indiana native thriving. “The truth is,” Gaither says smiling, “I just love doing what I do, and I believe in the message in the songs. Songs like ‘we have this moment to hold in our hands…’ ‘because He lives I can face tomorrow…’ ‘I just feel like something good is about to happen…’ ‘Jesus only will never fail…’ ‘I’m gonna love like I’m leaving, give more than I’m receiving, laugh until it takes my breath away, say what needs saying, pray what needs praying, I’m gonna love like I’m leaving today…’ – those are pretty important messages. Each night we try to create moments that will allow our audience to walk away feeling differently than when they came. That’s why we continue to do what we do. I still love it!”

Tickets for the 2025 LOVE LIKE I’M LEAVING Tour are on sale now. Make plans to join Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band in Southlake at the White’s Chapel Methodist Church, located at 185 S White Chapel Blvd on Sunday, March 16. This exciting evening begins at 6:00pm. To purchase tickets or obtain additional details visit www.gaither.com.