Glenn Heights Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Leave Policy

Vaccination Leave Police Approved By GH City Council

GLENN HEIGHTS – The city of Glenn Heights recently announced a vaccination leave policy that was approved by the Glenn Heights City Council.

The Glenn Heights City Council approved the resolution, which authorizes the City Manager to institute a temporary policy to provide limited paid personal leave for qualifying employees who suffer documented adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccination.

“As the area continues to battle COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations, the measure was enacted in part to help support employees who decide to take the COVID-19 vaccinations which are now being made available to the public in phases under the Emergency Use Authorization,” said a press release issued by the city.

The policy provides assurance that if any adverse reactions occur, those qualifying employees will have additional paid personal leave available to use while they recover.

“The unanimous vote of the city council for this policy is but another example of the ongoing support for our essential workers and staff,” said Glenn Heights Mayor Harry A. Garrett.

The temporary policy will provide up to two personal days for employees with documented adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marlon Goff, Acting Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Glenn Heights said in late January “According to our Emergency Management Official, a total of 15 employees have contracted COVID-19, however not all infections were contracted while working. No fatalities have occurred as well.”

The Glenn Heights City offices have also remained closed to the public while city staff continues to work staggered in-office and remote schedules.

Where vaccines are available in the area

According to a press release from Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s Office, the Ellis County vaccine hub is available to residents beginning Monday, February 1. Little’s public statement said the vaccine hub has been allotted 5,000 vaccines for next week.

“Through collaboration with the City of Waxahachie and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie, we will begin vaccinating residents 65 and older, and those with a chronic medical condition that increases their risk from the virus. This is a challenging process. We have over 60,000 Ellis County residents and even more Texans that are eligible for a vaccine.”

Residents can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting BSWHealth.com/COVIDVaccine and be notified of available vaccine appointments at the Ellis County Vaccine Hub. For questions on how to register or schedule an appointment, call 1.844.279.8222. Residents do not need to complete the Baylor Scott and White COVID-19 health screening, unless they seek a doctor visit for approval.

Vaccine hubs in Dallas County

For information on vaccine hubs in Dallas County visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx. Listed hub sites include Baylor University Medical Center, City of Dallas (Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center), City of Garland Health Department, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Parkland Hospital and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

