DFW Airport Experiences Bottleneck Due To COVID-19 Screenings

What happens during a “pandemic” at DFW Airport? Well, DFW was designated as 1 of 13 International airports approved to screen passengers arriving from Europe China, Iran and other areas impacted by COVID-19.

“While the overall risk of serious infection from the coronavirus to the general public remains low at this time, the Trump administration is taking these aggressive measures to keep the risk low, requiring all Americans returning from affected areas in Europe to be funneled through 13 airports for screening upon their return to the U.S.,” said Acting Secretary Wolf. “To minimize disruptions to travelers, TSA, CBP, and air carriers are working to identify qualifying passengers before their scheduled flights. These passengers will be rerouted to one of the 13 airports by their airline at no cost to them.”

Wolf continued: “I understand this new process will be disruptive to some travelers, however this action is needed to protect the general public from further exposure and spread of the coronavirus. Once back in the U.S. it is imperative that individuals honor self-quarantine directives to help protect their loved-ones and communities.”

Today airports like DFW Airport, Chicago O’Hare and others have experienced bottlenecks as travelers wait for screenings. There’s a mad rush of people returning from European travel or vacation, and it seems like the airports aren’t ready for the rush.

Yea I been here for over 3 hours… 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/bjCkIInIFS — 🐢 (@_JSTRONG_) March 15, 2020

The general consensus, the government has created a disorganized mess.

@DFWAirport I’m about to miss my connection because the line at customs is so long. there’s 1000 people in line and no one knows what to do. No employees anywhere. — Scott Fender (@ScottDFender) March 14, 2020

We understand your concerns, Amanda. The Customer Experience team is taking extra precautions, and you can find hand sanitizer in all terminals, as @CBP is working hard to get you processed quickly. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) March 14, 2020

#BREAKING: Passengers stuck in long lines for immigration at @DFWAirport tell us there are no offers of hand sanitizer, gloves, or masks from U.S. Customs / Immigration. Travelers say they’ve had no screenings of temp yet and no one following #coronavirus protocols. pic.twitter.com/9viCnWdncz — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) March 15, 2020

If you had a personal experience at DFW airport tonight or this week and would like to share please email editor@focusdailynews.com

