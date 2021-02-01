Ellis County Judge Hires New Chief of Staff

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Judge Little Names Lieutenant Robert C. Ricks Chief of Staff

ELLIS COUNTY – Ellis County Judge Todd Little recently named Retired U.S. Air Force Veteran Lieutenant Colonel Robert C. Ricks as his new Chief of Staff.

The position came open last year when his former Chief of Staff, Erik Test quietly left the job and moved to a position in Purchasing for the county.

Judge Little did not comment on his former Chief of Staff’s decision to move from that position to another job nor was it openly made public.

The new Chief of Staff retired from the United States Air Force in 2014 after he served in a number of duties including Instructor Pilot, Director of Operations, Commander, and Director of Staff. Ricks was also a staff officer at the Wing, Center, Numbered Air Force and Major Command levels and he has experience in information operations, operational testing, and crisis action planning.

“I am proud to announce Lieutenant Colonel Robert C. Ricks as my Chief of Staff,” Little said of his decision to hire the U.S. Air Force veteran. “Just as he has served his country with honor and pride, I know he will continue this tradition as he serves the citizens of Ellis County.”

Lieutenant Colonel Ricks has also taken the time to continue his education with courses completed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Management Institute as well as attending courses in National Response Framework, National Incident Management, and Incident Command System for Initial Response.

Ricks has a Master of Business Administration from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Science in Management from the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Late in 2020 Little discussed his consideration of Ricks, but did not announce his decision regarding the new hire until mid-January.

“I look forward to accomplishing great things together,” Judge Little concluded of his new Chief of Staff.

Comments

comments