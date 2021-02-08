Share via: 0 Shares 0





Galleria Dallas will celebrate 1980s fashions with She’s Got the Look. The exhibit is on display March 5-April 3, and features more than fifty iconic looks from that design-heavy decade. “She’s Got the Look” will focus on such renowned designers from the ‘80s as Bob Mackie, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, and more. Martini Consignment’s Ken Weber curated looks from some of Dallas’ most fashionable closets for the exhibit The exhibit will also feature accessories, which were so important in the decade.

“Too much was never enough,” Weber said.”1980s is well known as a diverse decade of some incredibly iconic fashions, and the exhibit will convey that message. Guests will be treated to a sensory overload of fashion, video and sound that will transport them back to the amazing decade of the 1980s,” he said.

There will even be looks made famous on TV, including four pieces worn by Joan Collins and Diahann Carroll on Dynasty. One worn by Elizabeth Taylor in a commercial for her perfume, Passion, is also featured.

“She’s Got the Look”

“We’re excited to bring this unique exhibit to Galleria Dallas,” said Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing Megan Townsend. “Galleria Dallas has always been a leader in fashion, so being able to host a retrospective of such an important decade when it comes to style is going to be a lot of fun.”

The ‘80s exhibition will be divided into two sections: The main room will showcase the elegance and extravagance of the decade and will include party, red carpet, “Ladies Who Lunch” and “Working Girl” attire.

A second room will feature “Valley Girls,” “Rocker Chicks,” “Club Kids” and also some menswear.That room will also host an homage to TONI&GUY and its history in Dallas and at Galleria Dallas that includes a wall of iconic ’80 hairstyle images.

TONI&GUY Hairstyles

“In the ’80s, hair was definitely an accessory of its own,” said Richard Rivas, TONI&GUY Director of Marketing & Communications.

“She’s Got the Look” will be open March 5-April 3; hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays.

Girl Scouting from 1912-2021

A historic retrospective of Girl Scouting from 1912 to now also comes to Galleria Dallas starting March 5. The timeline features life-size images of Girl Scouts in uniforms from the 1920s to today plus historical photos of landmark events in their history. The exhibit shows how proactive scouting has been for women and girls across the decades.

As a part of the exhibit, guests can use a QR code to donate boxes of Girl Scout cookies to healthcare heroes at Children’s Health. Teams of Girl Scouts offer curbside purchase and delivery of cookies on Fridays and Saturdays. They will be on the circular drive along Galleria Dallas’ storied Alley, adjacent to The Blue Fish and facing Dallas North Tollway. The organization hopes the combination of donated cookie sales and direct curbside sales will help them recoup over 100,000 boxes of lost sales due to the pandemic.

Girl Scout Cookies

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies, but they don’t always know how the Cookie Program builds girls into future leaders,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, GSNETX CEO. “Girl Scouts are running their own businesses, adapting to challenges brought by the pandemic to reach their goals in a safe manner. Each box of Girl Scout Cookies teaches valuable lessons in entrepreneurship and powers possibilities for girls. The Cookie Program is a perfect example of the resiliency of girls – we’re proud to be empowering the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Girl Scout exhibit is free, and curbside sale of cookies is available throughout March from 5-7 p.m. Fridays and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway in Dallas. For updated information, please visit GalleriaDallas.com.

