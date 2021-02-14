Funeral & Farewell Arrangements For Congressman Ron Wright

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Public Funeral Arrangement For Congressman Ron Wright

Arlington, Texas — Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021. Congressman Wright had been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Baylor in Dallas.

Congressman Wright is survived by his wife Susan; his son Derek; his son Justin and wife Susan; his daughter Rachel and husband Jeff; his brother Gary and wife Janis; nine grandchildren; cousins and extended family.

On behalf of the late Congressman Ron Wright’s family, Matt Langston has released the following statement and information regarding the funeral and farewell arrangements set to honor his life and legacy:

“Congressman Wright was a pillar and political powerhouse in the community,” said Matt Langston. “His legacy is a rarity in today’s political environment, where he prioritized working towards what is best for the country and not talking cheap political rhetoric. His incredible wife, Susan Wright, was by his side and consistently worked with him to better his constituents’ lives and the men and women across Texas. Please continue to keep Susan and the entire Wright family in your prayers.”

Ron Wright Lies in Repose

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT

AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington, Texas 76011)

The public viewing will begin at 2:00 PM CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a rosary to follow. This viewing will be OPEN to the public. To RSVP, visit https://wright4congress.com/funeral/.

The Funeral Service for Ron Wright

Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CT

Will Rogers Memorial Center, Texas Ballroom

(3401 W. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76017)

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM CT on Saturday, February 20th, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Texas Ballroom in Fort Worth, Texas. Most Reverend Michael F. Olson, Bishop of Fort Worth, will preside over the service that will include a mass followed by a short tribute celebrating Ron Wright’s life. The service will be OPEN to the public. All guests are encouraged to RSVP on https://wright4congress.com/funeral/.

These locations were chosen to adhere to all CDC and Texas Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and these guidelines will be strictly enforced throughout the entirety of both events. All things are subject to change, but for the sake of the planning and grieving period, please allow the family time to process and prepare the going home celebration and funeral of their beloved Ron. More information on CDC guidelines and recommendations are viewable on https://wright4congress.com/funeral/.

Tributes: All tributes, flowers, and condolences should be sent to 5840 West Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, Suite 115, Arlington, Texas 76017. Those who are unable to attend the services or send a tribute can send condolences to the Wright family by visiting https://wright4congress.com/funeral/.

Donations: In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to these three charities Ron held near and dear to his heart: Mission Metroplex/Mission Arlington, Metroplex Women’s Center, Traffick911, and The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

For more information, please visit https://wright4congress.com/funeral/.

Comments

comments