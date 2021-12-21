Ferris PD Seeking Information On Auto Accident On 11/15

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Ferris PD Investigating Auto vs. Pedestrian Fatality

On 11/15/21 at approximately 6:05 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was requested by Ferris PD to investigate an auto vs pedestrian fatality crash that occurred near the intersection of FM 664 and Jimmy Birdwell Blvd in the city of Ferris.

The investigation shows that a 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling east on an unlit portion of FM 664 approaching a small hillcrest. Two pedestrians, an adult and child were crossing the street from north to south side of FM 664. The adult and child were struck by the Ford. Both the adult and the child were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pedestrians were 36 year-old, Edward Beltran, of Ferris and a 5 year-old, male child, also of Ferris. The driver of the Ford was 51 year-old, Michael Halla, of Lancaster.

DPS is wishing to make contact with the driver of a four-door passenger car that was sitting at the stop sign on Jimmy Birdwell Blvd when the crash occurred. The vehicle stayed at the location with its hazards on until emergency personnel arrived.

In addition to this witness, if there is anyone else who may have seen anything related to this crash please contact one of the following agencies:

DPS Waxahachie – (972) 923-6670 (choose option #1 for Highway Patrol)

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office – (972) 937-6060