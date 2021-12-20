Apparent Gunshot Victim Found by Duncanville Police

Facebook

On December 20, 2021 at approximately 4:08 p.m., Duncanville Police Officers were

dispatched to the area of West Wheatland Road and Ave C concerning a subject lying on

the ground bleeding.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim suffering

from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, whose condition is currently unknown, was

transported by the Duncanville Fire Department to Methodist Central Hospital.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further information is being released,

including the identity of the victim.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Berger

at (972) 707- 3837.