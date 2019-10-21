Fair Leftovers Serving A Purpose

While many of us probably ate one too many Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, funnel cakes or candied apples at the 2019 State Fair of Texas, the hard-working concessionaires still have some left over. No need to worry about leftover food being wasted, though. The kind folks at the fair once again plan to donate all their leftover food to those in need.

Every year after the State Fair of Texas closes its gates, they collect food and beverages from their concessionaires to donate to area food pantries and shelters. How much food is available? That depends on how much the fair’s vendors have left over following closing of the 2019 State Fair.

Fair Park area food pantries and shelters will pick up donations Oct. 21 to distribute to local families who are in need. Each year, the fair partners with more than 70 of its concessionaires for “State Fair Cares” – an initiative to collect any leftover food from participating vendors after the Fair concludes and donate it to local food pantries and shelters. This is the fifth year for this charitable event.

State Fair of Texas administration and concessionaires, with representatives from local Fair Park area food pantries and shelters, gather at everyone’s favorite meeting spot: Big Tex. The organizations participating this year were chosen because of their ability to impact the local community through current feeding and outreach programs. The fair selects from its current partners that have the capacity to use this food and distribute it quickly to children, adults, and seniors or other organizations in the South Dallas/Fair Park area.

