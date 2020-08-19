Fallen Power Lines At Poly America In Grand Prairie Cause Massive Fire

Grand Prairie Industrial Fire Continues to Burn, Fumes May Be Toxic

Grand Prairie- The first sign something was awry in Grand Prairie late last night started circulating on social media as residents reported sporadic power outages. A fire at Poly America in Grand Prairie ignited sometime around midnight and is still burning. According to reports, officials say high voltage power lines snapped falling onto the plastics storage yard at the facility. The lines sparked a major fire that continues to burn. At least three of Poly-America’s freight rail cars also caught fire.

From the Poly America website: Poly-America produces several product lines, all within the polyethylene family. The group of companies comprises the world’s largest producer of polyethylene construction film and the highest quality trash bag manufacturer in the United States. Poly-America is also the most technologically advanced and largest recycler and compounder of polyethylene in the world.

Josh Hernandez shared this video on Facebook last night:



Fire May Burn For Several Days

Officials report the fire may burn for the next two days. Dallas Fire-Rescue HazMat team along with DFW Airport’s ARFF (Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting) Truck are assisting the Grand Prairie Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time, and there are no official evacuations. However, those with asthma or other respiratory issues should avoid the area/stay indoors. Grand Prairie Fire officials said air quality samples are expected to be taken in the area sometime today.

Plumes of smoke and smoky clouds can be seen for miles with residents in Burleson, Midlothian, Ft. Worth, Watauga, etc. sharing photos of smoke on the horizon.

“The State of Texas is monitoring the industrial fire in Grand Prairie and working closely with local officials and first responders to address safety concerns in the community,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Grand Prairie officials are continually checking air quality conditions and the State will provide any necessary resources to the area. I ask Texans in the Grand Prairie community to heed the guidance of local officials and pray for the safety of the first responders combating the fire.””

Andy Goin shared this video on Facebook:

Local and State Environmental teams continue on-scene testing the air quality for any potential smoke impact. President George Bush Turnpike (Hwy 161) was briefly closed but has since reopened. Great Southwest Parkway from Marshall Drive to Timberlake Drive continues to be closed in both directions.

Multiple fire agencies, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Cedar Hill, and Addison, are assisting and responding to routine 911 calls.

