Suspected Serial Rapist Arrested In 35 Year Old Cold Case

SUSPECTED SERIAL RAPIST DAVID THOMAS HAWKINS ARRESTED AND RETURNED TO DALLAS IN 35-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE SEXUAL ASSAULT

(Dallas, Texas) – Today, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced that the

Dallas County District Attorney’s Office (SAKI Team), in collaboration with the Dallas Police

Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, arrested DAVID THOMAS HAWKINS,

74, for the aggravated sexual assault of a Dallas woman in 1985.

Authorities believe DNA evidence links HAWKINS to 3 other aggravated sexual assaults in

Dallas, Texas and 2 aggravated sexual assaults in Shreveport, Louisiana between 1980-

1985. “This case was solved through the use of forensic genetic genealogy analysis and is

the first of its kind to be solved in this manner in Dallas County,” said Creuzot.

In the 1985 aggravated sexual assault case, investigators reviewed the case with the help

of experts in forensic genetic genealogy. After extensive DNA testing, genealogy research,

and surveillance investigators linked HAWKINS to the unknown male profile from the

sexual assault collection kit in the 1985 case. They used the same advanced DNA testing

that helped crack the decades-old Golden State Killer case.

Assistant District Attorney Leighton D’Antoni is the Chief of DA’s Cold Case (SAKI) Team

and is the lead prosecutor on this case. Dallas County District Attorney’s Office

Investigators Tammy Goodman and Jon Wakefield serve as the lead DA investigators.

Dallas Police Department Detective Todd Haecker investigated and filed the aggravated

sexual assault case from 1985 against HAWKINS. FBI SA Randall K. White is the lead

agent from the Dallas FBI Office.

“This is why we have the federal Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant. It affords us the

opportunity to investigate and vigorously prosecute cases that could not be solved decades

ago. The use of forensic genetic genealogy is a game changer for us.” said ADA D’Antoni.

“I want to thank the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas FBI Office for their hard work

on this case as we seek to pursue justice on behalf of these women and their families. This

investigation highlights what can happen when the best in Dallas County law enforcement

come together to solve the most difficult cold cases.

*The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) federal grant makes it possible for The Dallas

County District Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute cold case homicides and

sexual assault cases. The grant funds two investigator positions and two victim advocate

positions. The grant also funds all costs associated with prosecuting these cases by

funding two dedicated prosecutor positions.

