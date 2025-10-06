Fall Cocktail Ideas for When Mother Nature Missed the Memo

Kristin Barclay
prickly pear cocktail
Photo courtesy Western Son vodka

If you’re going strictly by the calendar, it’s fall — but if you step outside, your sweat-soaked shirt might disagree. With temps still flirting with 90, we’re living in that glorious in-between where pumpkin spice meets poolside. So when it comes to cocktails, there are no rules — sip what makes you happy, whether that’s a  Westpresso martini or a Prickly Pear bramble that refuses to admit summer’s over.

Western Son vodka, a Texas native, is 10x distilled in small batches for clarity, purity, and the authenticity that fuels its founders. All of Western Son’s vodkas are made with real fruit, and are the perfect staple for creative cocktails.

Prickly Pear Bramble

1 oz Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka

1 oz Western Son Raspberry Vodka

.5 oz Simple syrup

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

Muddled raspberries

Top with soda

Garnish with lime

 

Apple of my Eye

apple cocktail
Photo courtesy Western Son Vodka

1.5 oz Western Son Original Vodka

2 oz Cran-apple juice

.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

Garnish with apple and cinnamon stick

 

Blueberry Lemon Drop

blueberry lemon drop

2 oz Western Son Blueberry Vodka

1 oz Fresh lemon juice

1 oz Simple syrup

Rim with sugar

Garnish with blueberries and lemon

West-Presso Martini

espresso martini
Photo courtesy Western Son Vodka

2 oz Western Son Original Vodka

1 oz Espresso

.5 oz Coffee liqueur

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish with espresso beans

Crème Brûlée Iced Latte

creme brulee latte

Ingredients

  • 1/2 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream
  • 1 oz espresso
  • 1/2 oz Ketel One Vodka
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 oz heavy cream
  • 1 tbsp caramel sauce

Method

  • Mix milk, Baileys, vodka, and vanilla extract. Pour into a glass with ice.
  • Mix brown sugar and espresso, then pour into the glass.
  • Mix caramel sauce and heavy cream, and whip into cold foam.
  • Sprinkle sugar on top and torch.

Templeton Midnight Manhattan:

templeton manhattan

Ingredients

2 oz Templeton Midnight Rye Whiskey

1 oz sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Luxardo cherry garnish

Method

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add Templeton Midnight Rye Whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters. Stir the mixture until it is thoroughly chilled. Strain it into a chilled coupe glass, garnish with a Luxardo cherry, and enjoy!

NOLET’S Silver Peach & Orange Martini

peach martini
Photo courtesy of Nolet’s gin

Ingredients:

2 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

0.5 oz. Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom

2 Peach Slices

Peach Bitters

Method:

Add Muddle peach slices in a cocktail shaker with NOLET’S Silver, Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom. Add ice, shake and strain into a martini glass. Add two dashes of peach bitters. Garnish with orange twist.

NOLET’S Silver Tangerine French 75

tangering cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1.5 oz. Fresh Squeezed Tangerine Juice

0.25 oz. Simple Syrup (optional)

Tangerine Wheel/Mint for Garnish

Champagne or Sparkling Wine

Method:

Pour NOLET’S Silver, juice into a mixing glass with ice. Shake well. Sample for sweetness, adding a touch of simple syrup if necessary. Strain into a Champagne flute or Coupe. Top with Champagne and garnish with a tangerine wheel and a mint leaf.

 

Autumn Whiskey Sour

whiskey sour

Ingredients:

2 parts Basil Hayden Bourbon

1 part Fresh Lemon

3/4part Honey

2 dashes Apple Cider Vinegar

1 dash Angostura Bitters

1 spring of Charred Rosemary (for garnish)

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice

Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass

Serve neat or on the rocks

Garnish with a spring of Charred Rosemary

*To char the rosemary spring, place it over an open flame (either on a grill or stovetop) and rotate 5-10 seconds until the herb begins to smoke and brown slightly

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
Instagram Youtube

