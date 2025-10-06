Noises Off Kicks Off 2025/26 Dallas Theater Center Season

Facebook

Noises Off, Michael Frayn’s hilarious British comedy, opens the Dallas Theater Center’s 2025-26 season Oct. 3. The DTC season is dedicated to the memory of Bill Custard, Life Trustee and former Board Chair, who supported Dallas Theater Center since its inception in 1959.

A play-within-a-play, Noises Off plunges you into the chaotic world of “Nothing’s On,” a fictional touring production tormented by backstage romances and onstage blunders. From flubbed lines to slamming doors, witness the unraveling of a troupe of eccentric actors. Noises Off guarantees an evening of pure, unadulterated hilarity. Frank Rich, The New York Times’ legendary theater critic, called Noises Off “the single funniest play I ever saw.”

“Almost forty years ago Dallas Theater Center opened our 1986-87 season with Michael Frayn’s comedy masterpiece, Noises Off,” said Jonathan Norton, Interim Artistic Director. “It was a great showcase for our acting company then – and it will be a marvelous showcase for members of our Brierley Resident Acting Company – now! I am delighted that we get to open our 2025-26 season with Frayn’s brilliance and a whole lotta laughs!”

Creative and Cast Members for Noises Off at DTC

The production will be directed by Ashley H. White, Artistic Director of Circle Theatre of Fort Worth. She is joined by Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Aaron DeClerk (Costume Design), Jessica Drayton (Lighting Design), Claudia Jenkins Martinez (Sound Design), and Stephen Ravet (Production Stage Manager). Noises Off features a talented cast including seven members of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company: Christina Austin Lopez, Bob Hess, Liz Mikel, Alex Organ, Molly Searcy, Tiffany Solano and Esteban Vilchez. They are joined by Pierre Tannous and Cristian Torres, both MFA candidates at SMU Meadows School of the Arts.

Noises Off Dallas Performance Info

Written by Michael Frayn and directed by Ashley H. White, Noises Off performances are Oct. 3-26 in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. in Dallas. Noises Off is two fast-paced hours long, with one 15-minute intermission. Tickets start at $46, and are available online at dtc.org. Parking at the Kalita Humphreys Theater is free.

Dallas Theater Center

One of the leading regional theaters in the country, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is the recipient of the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award. DTC is committed to producing theater with resident artists that illuminate diverse experiences and spark collaboration and dialogue. Founded in 1959, DTC is a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and presents its annual season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. DTC also performs at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kevin Moriarty and Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton, DTC produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol for more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually.

Additionally, the theater produces extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery; a partnership with SMU Meadows School of the Arts; and many community collaborations. DTC is also the home of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, which features twelve resident artists that perform in every season. Throughout its history, Dallas Theater Center has produced many new works.