Experience ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ At Dallas Chocolate Festival Sept. 9-11

The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns as an in-person three-day event showcasing ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ from September 9-11. Tickets for the sweet event are now on sale to the public and available online at dallaschocolate.org. The immersive experience is located at F.I.G. in Downtown Dallas, and offers guests a first-hand taste into the world of chocolate. Local shops and world-renowned makers at their booths will provide samples, expertise, and sweets-a-plenty to festival-goers.

DallasChocolate.org continues to invest in educating the community about craft chocolate as well as equipping the next generation of culinary creators. Since 2009, DallasChocolate.org has provided more than $20,000 in scholarships to local culinary programs including the Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Education at Collin County Community College and the Dallas College Culinary Arts Program. The programs benefit students with focus in pastry arts and an emphasis on chocolate.

This year, DCF is expanding events ranging from an industry trade show to hands-on class experiences over the course of three days. While the festival is returning to an in-person event, online festival experiences through video events and real-time chats will also be available. Festival events include:

Dallas Chocolate Conference

Friday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. New to the festival, the Dallas Chocolate Conference is designed for professionals who work with chocolate or those aspiring to do so professionally. The conference includes networking opportunities and classes covering advanced chocolate topics regarding equipment, services, ingredients, sourcing and more.

Dallas Chocolate Festival – VIP Night

Friday, Sept. 9 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m. The chocolate goes dark for the VIP event kicking off the general admission festivities. A night of boozy beverages and first look into the magic of the festival, the VIP night is the premium preview into the world of chocolate.

Dallas Chocolate Festival – Main Event

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. A full day of chocolate demos and classes, the DCF Main Event invites attendees to explore all aspects of chocolate from tree to bar to bonbon and beyond. With all ages welcome, there is something sweet for everyone!

Dallas Chocolate Festival – Experiences

Sunday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. If tasting isn’t enough, the DCF Experiences will allow attendees the chance to get their hands dirty with interactive chocolate experiences, including: Chocolate Bean to Bar Workshop- Ben Rassmussen of Potomac Chocolate will teach a bean to bar class where students learn all aspects of small-scale chocolate production.

Tea & Chocolate Pairings. Albert from Fifth Dimension Chocolates will showcase the British chocolatier’s filled chocolates alongside Taiwanese teas from Marulin, exquisitely pairing each together for a curated tasting experience.

Whiskey & Chocolate Pairings

Yeli Marshall, the owner of Yelibelly Chocolates and a certified whiskey professional, will walk through proper tasting techniques with a flight of curated whiskey and chocolate, helping to train your palette to recognize the different flavors present.

Dallas Chocolate Festival exhibitors include world-class chocolatiers that lead the industry in the world of cocoa. Sourcing boutique shops from around the globe, DCF prides itself with a collection of artisans and experts that will provide tastings, insights and awe for festival attendees into the world of chocolate. Visit DallasChocolate.org for a current list of exhibitors and other information.

Fashion Institute Gallery (F.I.G.) is located at 1807 Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas.